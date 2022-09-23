Datafolha: Haddad’s rejection rises to 39%; that of Tarcísio is 27% | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Datafolha Institute survey released this Thursday (22) and commissioned by “Folha de S. Paulo” and Globe reveals that Fernando Haddad (PT) has the greatest rejection among candidates for the government of São Paulo: 39% of respondents would not vote for PT at all, followed by Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who has 27%.

The former mayor is also the best-known candidate among those vying for Palácio dos Bandeirantes: 92% of voters say they know him. (see more below).

2,000 people were interviewed between September 20 and 22 in 86 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number SP-07041/2022.

Candidate I would not vote for at all

Stimulated and multiple response, in %:

Voters who say they know the candidate

Stimulated and multiple response, in %:

  • Fernando Haddad (PT): 92% (93% in the previous survey, 9/15)
  • Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans): 60% (56% in previous survey)
  • Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 60% (56% in the previous survey)
  • Vinicius Poit (New): 16% (14% in previous survey)
  • Gabriel Colombo (PCB): 13% (11% in previous survey)
  • Edson Dorta (PCO): 11% (8% in the previous survey)
  • Elvis Cezar (PDT): 10% (10% in previous poll)
  • Altino Júnior (PSTU): 10% (11% in the previous survey)
  • Carol Vigliar (Popular Unit): 10% (9% in previous poll)
  • Antonio Jorge (Christian Democracy): 8% (9% in previous survey)

