Datafolha in Minas: Zema drops 5 points and Kalil goes to 28%

In an eventual second round, Romeu Zema would win Alexandre Kalil. The candidate of Novo has 55% of the intentions, against 33% of Kalil (photo: publicity) Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), re-election candidate, remains ahead in voting intentions to command the Tiradentes Palace over the next four years. which shows the electoral survey released this Thursday (15/9) by Instituto Datafolha. According to the survey, Zema has 48% of voting intentions, followed by former BH mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with 28%. Supported by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Senator Carlos Viana (PL) has 4%. Vanessa Portugal (PSTU), Renata Regina (PCB) and Cabo Tristo (PMB) each have 1% of voting intentions.

Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Lorene Figueiredo (Psol) and Marcus Pestana (PSDB) did not score. Indira Xavier (UP), for not having scored in the latest surveys, was not mentioned.

Check out today’s results and those of Datafolha’s previous survey, on 9/15:

Zema: 48% (53% on 9/15)

(53% on 9/15) Kalil: 28% (25%)

Carlos Viana: 4% (5%)

Vanessa Portugal: 1% (1%)

Renata Regina: 1% (1%)

Marcus Pestana: 0% (1%)

Cape Tristo: 1% (1%)

Lourdes Francisco: 0% (0%)

Lorene Figueiredo: 0% (0%)

Indira Xavier: 0% (0%)



second round

Also according to the institute, in an eventual second round, Romeu Zema would win Alexandre Kalil. The Novo candidate has 55% of the intentions, against 33% for Kalil. Blanks and nulls add up to 6% and undecided, 4%.