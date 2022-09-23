Datafolha: Lula oscillates from 45% to 47%, and Bolsonaro maintains 33% | Election poll

Datafolha survey released this Thursday (22), commissioned by Globe and by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo”, shows that the former president Squid (EN) has 47% of voting intentions in the first round of the presidential election, followed by the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 33%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7% and Simone Tebet (MDB) has 5%.

In relation to the previous Datafolha survey, dated September 15, Lula fluctuated from 45% to 47%. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, remained with 33%. Ciro fluctuated from 8% to 7% and Tebet kept 5%. Soraya Thronicke (union Brazil) fluctuated from 2% to 1%.

In valid votes (which do not take into account null, white and undecided votes), Lula has 50%. According to Datafolha, it is not possible to say whether or not the election will be decided in the first round.

The survey heard 6,754 people in 343 municipalities between the 20th and 22nd of September. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The survey was registered with the TSE under the number BR-04180/2022.

Stimulated voting intention

Lula (EN): 47% (45% in the previous Datafolha, of September 15)

47% (45% in the previous Datafolha, of September 15) Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 33% (33% in previous survey)

33% (33% in previous survey) Ciro Gomes (PDT): 7% (8% in previous survey)

7% (8% in previous survey) Simone Tebet (MDB): 5% (5% in previous survey)

5% (5% in previous survey) Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil): 1% (2% in previous survey)

1% (2% in previous survey) Felipe d’Avila (NEW): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Vera (PSTU): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Leo Pericles (UP): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Eymael Constituent (DC): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Father Kelmon (PTB): 0% (0% in previous survey)

0% (0% in previous survey) Blank/null/none: 4% (4% in previous survey)

4% (4% in previous survey) Do not know: 2% (2% in previous survey)

Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Vera (PSTU), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP) and Father Kelmon (PTB) were mentioned, but did not reach 1% of the voting intentions.

This modality does not take into account null, white and undecided votes. According to Datafolha, it is not possible to say whether or not the election will be decided in the first round.

Squid: 50% (48% on September 15)

50% (48% on September 15) Bolsonaro: 35% (36% in the previous survey)

Lula (EN): 54% (54% in the September 9 poll)

54% (54% in the September 9 poll) Bolsonaro (PL): 38% (38% in previous survey)

Lula is better than Bolsonaro:

Among women (49% to 29%);

Among the youngest — from 16 to 24 years old (54% to 24%);

Among voters with elementary education (56% to 26%);

Among the poorest — who earn up to two minimum wages (57% to 24%);

Among those who declare themselves black (55% to 25%);

Among Catholics (53% to 28%).

Among beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil (59% to 26%);

Midwest: Bolsonaro 41% vs Lula 38%

Bolsonaro 41% vs Lula 38% North East: Lula 62% x 24% Bolsonaro

Lula 62% x 24% Bolsonaro North: Lula 42% x Bolsonaro 36%

Lula 42% x Bolsonaro 36% Southeast: Lula 41% x Bolsonaro 36%

Lula 41% x Bolsonaro 36% South: Lula 40% x 39% Bolsonaro

Spontaneous voting intention

In the spontaneous poll, in which the names of candidates are not presented, Lula appears with 42% of the voting intentions; and Bolsonaro, with 31%. Ciro was cited by 4%; and Simone Tebet, for 3%.