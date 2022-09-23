Datafolha: Romário (31%) leads Senate race in RJ – 09/22/2022 – Poder

Senator Romário (PL) maintains a comfortable lead in the dispute for the Senate seat in Rio de Janeiro, according to a survey released this Thursday (22) by Datafolha.

He has 31% of respondents’ preference, the same percentage registered in the three previous surveys.

The survey also showed that, at the start of the election, 24% of respondents still do not have a candidate for the Senate.

Romário’s closest opponents showed oscillations within the margin of error of three percentage points, more or less.

Alessandro Molon (PSB) appears with 12%, in a technical tie with Clarissa Garotinho (União Brasil), who reached 10% in the survey. While Molon swung one point down, Clarissa swung two up in the survey.

Federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB) was cited by 8%, compared to 6% in the previous survey, while Cabo Daciolo (PDT) has now reached 6% (7% in the last survey).

The president of the Legislative Assembly, André Ceciliano (PT), also had 6%, followed by Bárbara Sinedino (PSTU), with 1%.

The survey, commissioned by the Sheet and by TV Globo, it was carried out from Tuesday (20) to Thursday (22) and interviewed 1,526 voters in the state. The research is registered with the TSE under the number RJ-07687/2022.

According to the survey, 13% of voters say they will vote null or blank, while another 11% do not know who they will vote for.

The other candidates —Professor Helvio Costa (DC), Raul (UP), Itagiba (Avante), Antônio Hermano (PCO), Hiran Roedel (PCB) and Sued Haidar (PMB)— were mentioned, but did not reach 1% of mentions.