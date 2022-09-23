Datafolha: Zema has 48% and Kalil has 28% in the running for governor of Minas | Elections 2022 in Minas Gerais

Datafolha Institute survey commissioned by TV Globo and by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” and published this Thursday (22) reveals the indices of voting intentions for the governorship of Minas Gerais.

The current governor and candidate for reelection by the Novo party, Romeu Zema, leads the dispute in the first round with 48% of the voting intentions, followed by Alexandre Kalil (PSD), with 28% (see more below).

In the second round simulations, Zema appears leading the research in the dispute with Kalil (see more below).

The survey heard 1,512 people between the 20th and 22nd of September in 81 cities in Minas Gerais. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number MG-08517/2022.

Intention to vote for governor, stimulated:

Stimulated and single response, in %:

Datafolha asked who voters will vote for in an encouraged way, that is, giving the list of candidates as an option.

Romeu Zema (New): 48% (in the previous survey, on 9/15, it was 53%)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 28% (25% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 4% (5% in the previous survey)

Cabo Tristan (PMB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Renata Regina (PCB): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 1% (1% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 8% (7% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 9% (7% in previous survey)

Candidates Indira Xavier (Popular Unit), Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL), Lourdes Francisco (PCO) and Marcus Pestana (PSDB) did not score. In the previous poll, on 9/15, Marcus had 1% of voting intentions.

The Datafolha survey shows a scenario of stability in voting intentions for governor of Minas Gerais. However, ten days before the election, Romeu Zema had the smallest advantage over the second place, Alexandre Kalil, since the beginning of the electoral race.

Zema’s advantage has been decreasing throughout the month of September. In relation to previous polls, the candidate has fluctuated five percentage points down and has 48% of the voting intentions (he had 53% last week and 52% at the beginning of September).

Kalil shows a growing trend. It was 22% at the beginning of the month, 25% last week and now 28%.

Zema continues to stand out among voters in the interior (51%) and among those with a family income of more than 5 to 10 minimum wages (64%).

Kalil has the highest ratings among residents of the Belo Horizonte Metropolitan Region (40%), among those who disapprove of the Bolsonaro government (44%) and among those who disapprove of the Zema government (58%).

Among voters who vote for Lula (PT) in the first round of the presidential race, 47% intend to vote for Kalil for governor and 30% for Zema.

The other candidates present a stable scenario and oscillate more or less, in relation to previous surveys, within the margin of error.

Intention to vote for governor, spontaneous

Spontaneous and unique response, in %:

Datafolha also asked who voters will vote for without suggesting the names of candidates, so that the answers are given in a spontaneous.

Romeu Zema (New): 32% (31% in previous survey)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 16% (15% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 1% (2% in the previous survey)

Candidate supported by Lula: 1% (1% in previous poll)

Other responses: 4% (5% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 7% (7% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 38% (40% in previous survey)

Stimulated and single response, in %:

The survey also asked about the second round scenario with Zema and Kalil.

Romeu Zema (New): 55% (60% in previous poll)

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 36% (33% in previous survey)

Blank/null/none: 6% (4% in previous survey)

Don’t know: 4% (3% in previous survey)

Datafolha asked if the voter is decided on his vote for governor. See the results:

fully decided: 69% (64% in previous survey)

can still change: 30% (35% in previous survey)

The Datafolha survey also measured the rejection of government candidates. That is, for whom the voter would not vote. Candidate Alexandre Kalil remained ahead.

Alexandre Kalil (PSD): 31% (in the previous survey, on 9/15, it was 30%)

Romeu Zema (New): 22% (19% in previous survey)

Cabo Paulo Tristão (PMB): 20% (20% in previous survey)

Carlos Viana (PL): 18% (19% in the previous survey)

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU): 16% (16% in previous survey)

Marcus Pestana (PSDB): 15% (15% in the previous survey)

Renata Regina (PCB): 15% (15% in previous survey)

Lorene Figueiredo (PSOL): 14% (14% in the previous survey)

Indira Xavier (Popular Unit): 13% (14% in previous survey)

Lourdes Francisco (PCO): 13% (13% in previous survey)

Would vote for any / reject none: 6% (6% in previous poll)

Reject all/would not vote for any: 4% (3% in previous poll)

Didn’t know: 16% (16% in previous survey)