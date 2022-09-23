David Beckham’s Message in Queen Elizabeth II’s Farewell Line

Even in the face of historical revisionism – which added the idea of ​​an explorer of peoples and riches to the image of a strong and unshakable woman who crossed the 20th century –, the death of Queen Elizabeth II caused great commotion in the world, but especially, of course, in the United Kingdom. United. A line of more than 10 kilometers of subjects formed on the banks of the River Thames to say goodbye in front of the coffin of the woman who ruled the British for more than seven decades, at Westminster Abbey.

Among the thousands of contrite people who waited their turn in line, a famous one caught the attention of the world press: none other than football player David Beckham, one of the most famous Englishmen in the world and awarded the title of Sir by the Queen herself – highest honor of the British Crown.

Beckham thanked him, but declined the funeral organization’s invitation to step ahead of the rest of his subjects. He got in line on Friday morning and didn’t make it to the queen’s coffin until evening. In a statement to reporters, the player said that standing in line allowed him “a feeling of belonging”. “Something like what is happening today is to be lived collectively”, summarized Beckham, who, during the 12 hours of waiting, bought donuts from street vendors and shared them with strangers who were also waiting in line.

David Beckham’s behavior seems even stranger in the eyes of Brazilians. In a country where the collective imagination advocates taking advantage of everything, it is almost unthinkable that someone would give up a privilege – let alone the sacrifice of standing in a line for 12 hours! In line at the supermarket, at the airport, at book launches: Brazilians like to get ahead.

Beckham’s fame makes the episode even more embarrassing for us, who are used to seeing sub-celebrities disputing t-shirts in party boxes and Carnival. When music festival boxes began to sell tickets to areas previously accessible only to the “famous”, the constraint set in. How would anonymous and famous share the same space? It was necessary to create the little vip corral inside the vip area. Brasil things.

This misperception ends up spreading to other areas of social dynamics, such as Justice. Brazilian laws offer a series of conditions – such as the level of education – as a mitigating factor or a privilege towards other convicts, in a kind of informal scale of citizens “who matter” and second-class citizens.

Anthropologist Roberto Da Matta dedicated himself to studying the famous “Brazilian way”, comparing the behavior of Brazilians and Americans in the face of specific situations. If, on the one hand, the scholar emphasizes that this “jeitinho” gives our people a commendable flexibility to deal with the unexpected, on the other hand, it is the root of practices that shame us as a nation, such as corruption, lack of civility and of Education.

Unintentionally, David Beckham taught the world an unexpected lesson: more than money, fame or titles, people make themselves respectable by their attitudes. A beautiful message for us Brazilians.

Analice Gigliotti has a Master’s degree in Psychiatry from Unifesp; professor at PUC-Rio; head of the Chemical and Behavioral Dependencies sector at Santa Casa do Rio de Janeiro and director of the Clif Space for Psychiatry and Chemical Dependency.