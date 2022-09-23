Deborah Secco is clicked in a city on the North Coast of SC; see where

Actress Deborah Secco was on the North Coast of Santa Catarina earlier this week. According to records on social media, the artist passed through the city of Itapema this Tuesday (20) for the recording of a commercial.

The advertising campaign would be for a construction company located in the Meia Praia neighborhood, in Itapema. Deborah took photos and footage in the city to publicize the company.

The artist was clicked in different locations in the city and also in what appears to be one of the construction company’s projects, with the Itapema buildings in the background.

The photographer Camilla Carniel says that she took the opportunity to tie the actress during the recordings. “What a wonderful woman, the photoshoot was amazing and I can’t wait to share the result here with you!” she reports on her social media.

In the morning of this Wednesday (21), Deborah was back in Rio de Janeiro, enjoying a break at the beach. On Instagram, the actress posted clicks taking advantage of the carioca heat to get a tan and take a dip in the sea.

The 42-year-old actress has more than 24 million followers on Instagram alone.

