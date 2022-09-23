Depp is with a married lawyer who defended him in the UK case

Johnny Depp, 59, is dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who defended him in her defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper in the UK. The two met while the professional was still married, but now she is divorcing her husband.

According to Us magazine Weekly, a source revealed that their relationship is serious and their relationship is steady. “Their chemistry is outstanding. It’s serious between them. They’re the real deal,” she said.

A mother of two, Joelle was one of the lawyers who worked on Depp’s case against the UK paper after suing the outlet for libel in 2018, when the paper referred to him as a “wife beater”. However, she was not part of the legal team that represented him in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, this year. She was present at the Virginia courthouse, in the USA, to show her “support” for the Oscar-nominated actor.

“There was no professional obligation for her to be there. It was personal,” the source told the magazine, adding that the pair “discreetly” met in hotels during their early romance.

During the trial against Amber, rumors surfaced that the actor was involved with a different lawyer: Camille Vasquez, one of the representatives in the defamation case. She later countered “sexist” speculation about a possible relationship with Depp.

“It’s an unethical accusation being made. It’s unfortunate and disappointing, but at the same time I can’t say I was that surprised,” Camille told People in June.

Depp and Amber’s marriage, which ended in 2017, was the subject of two lawsuits. In the case of The Sun, the article cited that the actress detailed several cases of abuse before their separation. The trial began in July 2020 after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Four months later, the UK High Court of Justice ruled that the vehicle was not defamatory, as the “Aquaman” star’s allegations about her ex-husband’s alleged abuse were “substantially true.”

In March of last year, the court denied Depp’s appeal in the case. At the time, Joelle told Deadline that she “seriously questioned” the UK judge’s decision, adding that her client was eager to “present the full and irrefutable evidence of the truth in the US libel case against Amber”.

In the US, the trial between Depp and Amber began in April, three years after the actor sued his ex-wife over a 2018 editorial she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

In June, the jury ruled in the actor’s favor, ordering the actress to pay $10.35 million in damages. She also received $2 million in compensatory damages after the jury found that one of Depp’s lawyers had made a defamatory statement against her.