devs show games in production in support of Rockstar

The GTA 6 content that appeared prematurely on the internet was part of the community to direct harsh criticism at Rockstar Games. The work released is a setup from the beginning of production and, obviously, the graphics do not match current hardware because they are not polished. However, not everyone understood it that way.

To prove the normality of these stages of development, several studios and programmers supported Rockstar by showing what these great games were like before they were released. Highly praised for its graphics, Control was highlighted on Twitter by Paul Ehreth, the game’s lead designer:

Since graphics are the first thing finished in a game, and Control has won several awards for graphics excellence, here are screenshots from early development.

Another designer to voice his support for Rockstar was Robert Morrison, an animator at Bend Studio who worked on God of War. Check out what Kratos and Atreus looked like in the 2018 Game of the Year:

Games in development don’t look like the final product.

To defend GTA 6 from criticism, even the devs of Uncharted and Cult of the Lamb shared records of the games in their early stages. Look:

What art is like for a game in development.

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” See what early versions of Cult of the Lamb looked like.

Everything we know about the production of GTA 6 so far

