Devs show off their games in early stages of production in support of Rockstar

In response to many who claimed that graphic is the first element to be finalized

The GTA 6 leak was something that took many by surprise. Some developers took to Twitter in support of Rockstar and now several of them have posted videos of their games at different stages of development.

Many believe that the final version of GTA 6 will have the same quality shown in the leak. Therefore, several developers published snippets of their games during production, many of them with graphics in very early stages.

“Graphics are the first thing finished in a game,’ as Cult of the Lamb was in early versions,” said the game’s official profile.

GTA 4 Mods Taken Down as Rockstar Fights GTA 6 Leaks

“If you only knew how game development happens, you would know that visuals are one of the first things done,” said one of the developers of PowerWash Simulator.

One of the designers and director of Uncharted 4, Kurt Margenau, published the car chase snippet from the title. “What the art looks like in a game in development,” he comments.

The lead designer of Control, a game by Remedy, also contributed. “Since graphics are the first thing finished in a game, and Control has won several awards for graphics excellence, here’s a snippet of early development,” said Paul Ehreth.

Rockstar and Take-Two have struggled to get the leaked videos off the air, a very difficult task. The developer said that what happened will not affect the production of GTA 6 and who will officially introduce it when it is ready.

GTA 6 leaks bring down Take-Two Interactive’s share prices

The company suffered a 6% devaluation when the stock market opened on Monday (19)



Via: ScreenRant, Kotaku