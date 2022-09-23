Diary of a Wimpy Kid Actor Sentenced to Life

There are many sad and bizarre stories involving child actors, and an actor from Diary of a Wimpy Kid ended up starring in one of them.

According to independentyesterday (21/09) the Supreme Court of British Columbia sentenced Ryan Grantham, the actor responsible for giving life to Rodney James in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first 14 years of his sentence.

In March of this year, the 24-year-old actor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after killing his mother, 64-year-old Barbara Anne Waite, in 2020.

In addition to killing his mother, the actor was also being accused of planning the assassination of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

The day after the murder he committed, Grantham took three guns, ammunition, camping supplies and 12 Molotov cocktails to the residence of Trudeau.

After traveling 200 kilometers, Grantham he gave up on crime and even considered committing more violent murders at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or at Simon Fraser University, where he studied.

Instead of committing more crimes, the actor ended up driving to a Vancouver Police Station, and confessed to the murder of his mother.

In addition to diary of a Wimpy Kidthe actor has also worked in productions such as Riverdale, Supernatural and iZombie.