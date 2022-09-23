Diniz melts for Dorival’s work and surprises by electing the foreigner who tactically added the most to Brazilian football

Fluminense coach participated in ESPN FC this Thursday (22) and talked about the arrival of foreign coaches in Brazil

One of the most praised coaches in Brazil at the moment is Fernando Diniz. This Thursday (22), the commander of the Fluminense participated in the ESPN FC and was asked about the arrival of foreign colleagues to Brazilian football.

Diniz said he sees naturalness and fashion in movement and made a comparison with the movement of hiring interim that took place a few years ago.

“I think the arrival of foreigners has a certain naturalness. It has a bit of fashion, like four, five years ago it was up the interim. Just by thinking: ‘ah, Jorge Jesus and Sampaoli came here and it worked, so let’s bring a foreign coach’. Foreigners have many good ones and others that are not, as are Brazilians”, he said, who continued to praise Brazilians, in addition to talking about Dorival’s work.

“Here, there are a lot of good coaches. Just seeing the case of Dorival in Flamengo. The type of performance he’s having is a guy who’s been there for a long time, he’s been out of work for almost two years. If it’s a guy who comes from abroad, we would praise him more, we have to praise him more“, he assessed.

“What’s different about Flamengo? The team’s position in Brazilian, as it is in the Cups. And he was always one of our great coaches. He does not need to value more than the foreigner, he is to value in the same way.”

The tricolor coach also made a point of praising names of foreigners and cited Sampaoli as the one who contributed the most tactically, in his opinion.

“And I’m tired of praising, I praise Vitor Pereira, Sampaoli, who, in my opinion, is one of the ones who contributed the most in tactics. And we value him less in Brazil because he didn’t win an important title” .

Dorival Jr and Fernando Diniz embraced before facing Fla-Flu Jorge Rodrigues/Agif/Gazeta Press

What is missing from Brazilian football?

Asked what he has seen of sporting growth in recent years, the coach highlighted the advances in the defensive phase of the clubs here, but said that what is lacking is in the training of young people.

“I think Brazilian football, in terms of defensive formation, it has improved a lot. Some offensive-looking things, but less. But I believe that our main flaw is not looking at our players as we should. It comes from the base, the formation is flawed. We have to train the person first, not just the player. You have to know who you are, where you come from, who your parents are,” he said.