Direito S/A: The founders of BMA begin succession | Marketplace

From privatizations to the largest and most complex corporate operations, from pioneering the structuring of real estate funds to the sale of football clubs, it is difficult not to find the fingerprints of the triad composed by Plínio Barbosa, Francisco Müssnich and Paulo Cezar Aragão behind the scenes, engendering the legal solutions .

In the pantheon of business law, the three gave the initials of the surname to one of the most renowned law firms in Brazil, BMA. Now, they want to achieve a rare feat in law firms and make a de facto succession, transforming the business they founded in 1995 into an institution that keeps the path open to new generations of lawyers – in political and economic power.

Barbosa, Müssnich and Aragão have just informed more than 340 BMA lawyers that they are going to sell 100% of their stake in the firm. The process will be gradual and will be completed in 2027, when Barbosa gets rid of his last quotas. Aragon will sell the stake over four years and Müssnich over five years.

“Brazilian offices, with few exceptions, do not have a tradition of permanence, but that’s what we want,” Aragão told Pipeline, citing inspirations from the large, century-old American newsstands. Cravath, Swaine & Moore, for example, was founded in New York in 1819.

Effectively, the transition at the BMA had already begun three years ago, when the three lawyers who give the house its name gave up their permanent seat on the executive committee — a kind of board of directors of the company.

“We had a strong presence on the committee to be able to open participation to other partners. It didn’t take more than 50% of the capital to run the office, but that was at the beginning and a few years ago we increased the number of committee members and already we didn’t have the majority”, recalled Barbosa.

The process now materializes with the gradual sale of the shares, which will provide an opportunity for the rise of new names and the promotion of lawyers who are already part of the partnership – currently, there are 81 partners. Succession can also have consequences for competition.

“Even because of the prominence of the three, our competition said that they would never leave and would not have room to grow, which was never true. But this ends up interfering with the attraction and retention of talent, of course”, says Amir Bocayuva, partner- director of the BMA and one of the most influential lawyers in the country — he was responsible for the operations between XP and Itaú.

By creating the foundations to strengthen the partnership, the founders are also placing a bet on the quality of the BMA team. “We have a group of unbelievable quality and very creative people. Deep down, they are already running the office”, said Müssnich, mentioning some of the best-known names in the house: Luiz Antonio de Sampaio Campos, Barbara Rosenberg, Monique Mavignier, Camila Goldberg and André Abbud.

A member of the team that founded BMA in 1995 — even before the arrival of Aragão, which only joined in 1997, changing the name of the then BM office — Sampaio Campos (Totonho, as he is better known in the market) says that his own trajectory is a demonstration that the trio always wanted to build an institutional office for posterity.

In addition to deciding early on that it would not be a family firm (Barbosa and Müssnich’s sons are lawyers, but do not work at the BMA), the bank knew the merits of professionals with the distribution of quotas — which helps to avoid defections – said Sampaio Campos.

From a very young age at the BMA, Totonho participated in some of the most relevant operations on the stock exchange — from the demutualization of Bovespa to the creation of B3 — and currently holds a similar equity interest to that held by Barbosa, Müssnich and Aragão.

When the trio starts selling their shares, Totonho will become the partner with most of the shares in the BMA. “Luiz Antonio was the only BMA lawyer who reached the highest level of society. He is the leader of this next generation and the guardian of the continuity of the BMA”, says Müssnich.