Discover 7 types of beans and the benefits of each one

It is not news that the most Brazilian combination of all, rice and beans, is capable of offering numerous health benefits. Prevents diseases, helps to lose weight and much more. In addition, the taste of this duo is something unique and delicious. But, did you know that there are many types of beans and that each of them can play a different role for the organism?

In this way, with the help of the nutritionist, Dr. Marianna Magri, enthusiast of cooking and healthy eating, we have separated seven types of beans and the benefits of each one. Check out:

1. Carioca beans

It is rich in iron, phosphorus and calcium;

Excellent for bone and teeth structure;

It has proteins and fibers, being a great ally to avoid anemia;

In addition to reducing the risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease;

It balances the digestive system and helps control appetite.

two. Black bean

One of the most nutritious, it has magnesium, zinc, potassium and helps fight iron deficiency in the body;

Fight cholesterol and diabetes;

It is great to include in slimming diets because it has little fat and also in diets for muscle mass gain.

“Tip: to avoid the formation of gases and bloating, let the grain soak before preparation”, adds the nutritionist.

3. black-eyed peas

Rich in iron, that is, it reduces the risk of muscle degeneration;

In addition, it helps to keep the immune system in good condition;

Therefore, it is a great option to include in the slimming diet and assists in the digestive system.

4. String Beans

It has a lot of fiber and the level of fat is very small;

In addition, it is a great source of folic acid, proteins, vitamins A, C and K, potassium and calcium;

With this, it improves blood pressure, diabetes and still has a low glycemic index;

That is, it provides the feeling of satiety for much longer.

The variety is great

5. Red Beans

The main benefit is that this bean helps to control sugar levels in the body;

But, it is also rich in potassium, magnesium, protein, folate and fiber;

Therefore, it has antioxidant action and is great in helping to control immunity by preventing damage caused by free radicals.

6. Green Beans

It has detoxifying properties as it is rich in folic acid and vitamin C;

In addition to containing vitamins from the B and C complex and mineral salts that bring many benefits to the body.

Helps to lower the risk of developing heart disease;

Offers skin protection;

Helps in the proper functioning of the liver;

It helps with bone health and weight control by having fewer calories.

7. White beans

Rich in calcium, potassium and vitamins E and K;

Therefore, it has an excellent detoxifying function;

It is absorbed more slowly by the body, keeping sugar levels balanced and a feeling of satiety for longer;

The best for those looking for a diet to lose weight and still protects the body from premature aging.

