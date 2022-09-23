Does Jorge Jesus talk to Atltico? See what we know about

photo: Publicity / Fenerbahe Coach took over the Turkish team in June this year

Coach Jorge Jesus would be dissatisfied at Fenerbahe, in Turkey, and could return to Brazil. According to the newspaper recordfrom Portugal, there would already be conversations between the commander and the Atltico.

O supersports heard two sources on the subject: one linked to the rooster and another to the coach’s staff. Both denied the information in the Portuguese diary.

At Atltico, part of the alvinegra group intends to renew with coach Cuca for the next season, but there is still no definition on the subject.

In any case, the coach will be notified if there is no interest in continuing his work. It is noteworthy that it was the captain himself who opted for a short contract upon his return to the team, in July of this year.

In turn, Jorge Jesus signed a one-year contract with Fenerbahe, from Turkey, in June. The source heard by the report denied that there is any interest in returning to Brazil.

On Wednesday (21), the newspaper fanaticfrom Turkey, reported that the Istanbul club’s board of directors intends to present a contract renewal proposal to Jorge Jesus.

In a short time, the Portuguese commander has already won over the Turkish fans. In 14 games, there were eight wins, four draws and two defeats.

At the beginning of this year, Atltico tried to hire Jorge Jesus to replace Cuca, but negotiations did not progress because the Portuguese coach did not intend to work at that time. “This is something public, I’ve never talked about it, but it’s true. So too with Corinthians. Atltico talked to me, but we didn’t come up with financial proposals. And when I left Benfica I didn’t want to work, wherever it was”, declared the coach in May of this year.

After a fantastic job at Rubro-Negro, in 2019 and 2020, when he won five titles (Brazilian Championship, Copa Libertadores, Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana and Campeonato Carioca), Jorge Jesus was not successful in his return to Benfica. He faced dressing problems and did not win titles. He was fired on December 28 of last year. Now, he is having a good time at Fenerbahe. One of Jorge Jesus’ great admirers in the Atltico is businessman Ricardo Guimares, from Banco BMG. In an interview in 2020, the Portuguese said he was very well received in Belo Horizonte by the banker and explained why he did not agree with Galo on that occasion.

“There was a possibility of Atltico, an agent told me about this possibility, I came to see the game, I received the invitation to come, curiously it was the game between Atltico and Flamengo. they were extremely friendly, I will not forget the way they received me. But that was not what I wanted, I had other sports perspectives and, if I came to Brazil, without offending anyone, without despising anyone, it had to be a team that gave me at least the idea that I could fight for the title”, said Jorge Jesus, in 2020.