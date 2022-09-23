Dog adopted by Canadian woman already has 40 kg and doesn’t stop growing

A Canadian woman knew that the dog she adopted, a cross between the Pyrenean and Anatolian Shepherd dog breeds, had every chance of gaining a large size as an adult. However, her “little dog” Murphy, only nine months old, is almost her size and has already reached 40 kilos.

Jade Stuart, 34, who lives in British Columbia, Canada, brought Murphy home when he was just eight weeks old, already weighing 1.4 kg. Despite his size, he gets along very well with his two young children, Odin, 5, and Ellia, 4.

“He’s a giant couch cushion, fluffy and stubborn most of the time. A lot of people are shocked by his size and how relaxed he is. But he’s so good with kids,” she says. “The three of them run around the house playing tag, and the kids are ecstatic. He’s like our third child.”

Jade and her husband Alex revealed that they knew Murphy would be a big dog when they brought him home. “His father is a 68-pound Pyrenees and his mother is a 50-pound Anatolian Shepherd, so hopefully he’s somewhere in between,” she joked.

Since Murphy arrived, Jade started recording videos periodically, to record and show her growth to people, who are curious to know details of the “giant’s life”.

“We know that he will still grow a lot. But we are prepared. Soon the children will even be able to ride him to play”, he commented.