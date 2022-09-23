Duilio v Yuri Alberto with the face of Corinthians and plans business for hiring in 2023

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves is delighted with striker Yuri Alberto. The club’s main signing this season, the player has a loan contract valid until the middle of next year. Even though it was a difficult negotiation, however, the representative projected the chances of continuing with the player permanently after this initial bond.

“Yuri Alberto’s idea is that we can do some kind of business. Thinking about the values ​​​​that Zenit made the acquisition, it is very difficult. Only if we involve players, depending on the values, more than one or only acquire a part “, began Duilio, before melting in praise for the striker, in a radio interview Craque Neto.

“I think he has the face of Corinthians, he trains a lot and plays a lot, runs the whole game and has a lot of quality. I see that, with time, our athletes are understanding better, with training, with the game, the way he plays . He helps in the marking, in the recomposition and scores”, observed.

The relationship between the two has even been the subject of a song requested by the player after scoring three goals against Atlético-GO, in the Copa do Brasil. At the time, he took a paper from his sock and said that Duilio asked him to put on the song “London Freestyle”, by rapper Veigh.

“Of course it is our intention to buy, but it also depends a lot on the moment. Zenit bought him earlier this year for 25 million euros, ended up using little. There is our will, Zenit knows that”, assured Duilio.

Involved in the negotiation, goalkeeper Ivan and forward Mantuan are already at the service of the Russian club and can be bought at the end of their respective loans. The value of these sales, by the way, could be a boost in the search for Yuri.

The number 9 debuted two months ago, in the 3-1 victory over Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena. Since then, 16 matches have been played, with five goals scored and an assist for the striker.

