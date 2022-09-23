EARN R$ 10.00 now: Bank guarantees to pay through promotion; see how to receive

WIN BRL 10.00 now: Banco digital Inter has a promotion

Banco Inter, a Brazilian technology company, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, is one of the first digital banks in Brazil. Currently, in addition to financial services, it also offers promotions for its customers. It serves 99% of the country’s municipalities, with more than 4 thousand employees and more than 20 million users.

First of all, it is worth noting that Inter’s Indique e Win promotion started at the end of August, and is expected to end by December 31. According to the rules of the promotion, to participate it will be necessary to have a bank account, that is, to be a customer.

THE promotion win R$10.00 now from Banco Inter It works as follows: customers can refer friends, acquaintances, relatives, who do not yet have an Inter account, to open a digital bank account. If any of these receive the referral and create a bank account, you earn a total of BRL 10.00.

Also, important information. The value is cumulative and you can refer up to 100 friends. In other words, this means that each person will be able to receive theup to BRL 1 thousand with this promotion. That’s if the 100 acquaintances create a digital bank account. This is what is called ‘extra cashback’.

Spending money and other information

A big step for you to participate in this promotion is to be aware of the bank’s promotion rules. The first one is even of paramount importance: it is not possible to transfer the money you will receive to another account. The bank explains that there are rounds to ascertain the indications and also rounds to use the extra cashback.

According to the bank, there are four rounds of both calculation and to use the cashback of R$ 10 per person indicated who creates the account in the digital bank. We explain: The first round, for example, ended on September 18th. In this way, customers will be able to use cashback, according to the number of friends they have been able to refer. The final cashback round is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2023.

In addition, it is important to make it clear that the money can be used in Super App Inter. There, customers can make their purchases in various places, such as, for example, in commercial establishments. However, the purchase must have a higher value than the cashback. For example, if the person has BRL 100 to receive cashback, they must make a purchase of BRL 125, for example.