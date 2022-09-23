Electricity bill can go up to 5.67%. In which states will the increase be greatest?

The Chamber of Deputies passed a new subsidy that benefits energy distributors and make the electricity bill more expensive of consumers. The device is part of Provisional Measure (MP) 1,118, whose initial focus was the fuel market.

After receiving amendments from the rapporteur, Deputy Danilo Fortes (União-CE), the initial intention of the project was changed. After an agreement with the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the text was approved in the record time of 15 hours.

The tortoises included in the MP extend the subsidy for incentivized sources (wind and solar energy) by 24 months, with an estimated impact of R$ 8.5 billion per year, according to the Association of Distributors (Abradee). While companies in the wind sector in the North and Northeast region reduce their transmission costs, it is the customer who pays the bill.

most affected states

The increase in the electricity tariff can reach 5.67%, as in the case of Alagoas, precisely Lira’s electoral base. In Ceará, state of the rapporteur who created the increase, the increase will be 4.1%.

In Minas Gerais, the high will be 4.27%, according to the (Brazilian Association of Large Energy Consumers and Free Consumers). In the North and Northeast, where the number of hydroelectric, wind and solar projects is greater, there will be a reduction rather than an increase.

The technicians’ understanding is that customers in these regions are close to the generators, so they must pay less. On the other hand, the construction of the necessary transmission lines must increase the costs.

According to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), the new rule will reduce tariffs by 2.4% for consumers in the Northeast and 0.8% for customers in the North. However, the Legislative proposal reverses the regulatory body’s proposal and passes the increase on to consumers.

“The amendment of the rapporteur in the Chamber lowers the tariff of the energy generator in the North and Northeast, at the same time that it raises the bill for consumers, especially for those who live in these regions”, says Paulo Pedrosa, president of Abrace.

“It also raises the bill in other states where there is a concentration of new projects, such as Minas Gerais, which has attracted investors in solar energy”, he adds.

Removal of tortoises

Consumer protection entities are mobilizing in favor of removing the provisions of the text, which will still be voted on in the Federal Senate. “We are talking to the senators and explaining the effects”, said Luiz Eduardo Barata, president of the National Front of Energy Consumers.