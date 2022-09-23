Elizabeth II died hurt by Harry and Meghan’s resignation and distance

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Elizabeth II died hurt by Harry and Meghan’s resignation and distance 1 Views

Queen Elizabeth II died saddened by the decision of Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation from the roles of the British royal family, as well as the distance of their great-grandchildren, according to the new book, “The New royals: queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown”by Katie Nicholl.

According to excerpts extracted from the publication and published by Vanity Fair magazine, the monarch, who died on the 8th of this month at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, remained resentful of not being able to see the couple’s two great-grandchildren Archie, often. of 3 years, and lilibet1.

“It was sad for the Queen that she saw so little of Archie and Lilibet and that Harry and Meghan couldn’t join her for a weekend at Balmoral in August when she used to throw a ‘slumber party’ for everyone. your grandchildren and great-grandchildren”, says an excerpt from the book.

In an outburst made to a close friend, which was later released anonymously to the writer of the book, the queen expressed her dissatisfaction with the resignation. “Is it over there [a rainha] got very hurt [com a saída de Harry e Meghan da realeza e a decisão dos dois de ir morar fora do Reino Unido, que aconteceu em meados de 2019] and told me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care and I don’t want to think about it anymore,'” he said.

According to the book, the departure of Harry and Meghan would have left Elizabeth II exhausted due to the turmoil caused within the royals, followed by a confusion among family members exploited by the media.

The most critical period of the monarch’s indignation was Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, early last year, when the couple declared a series of information about the royal family, such as the case of racism.

Harry and Meghan were present at Elizabeth II’s funeral, which sparked speculation about a peace deal between the couple and the royals, particularly between King Charles III and Prince William.

However, journalist Gayle King, host of the CBS Morning TV show and a friend of Meghan’s, said that the couple returned to Montecito, California, in the United States, without a peace agreement having been reached.

“There were efforts on both sides to get things sorted out,” Gayle said of the couple’s visit to the UK and the 11 days Harry and Markle spent in royal company following the monarch’s death. According to the NBC News entertainment correspondent, Neil Sean, Meghan had requested a one-on-one meeting with his father-in-law, King Charles III, before returning to the United States to resolve family matters.

She also added: “Large families always go through drama and turmoil. Things are still open, will they reconnect or break up for good? I have no idea. I don’t have any inside information on this, but what I can say is: It was nice to see Harry back with the family.”

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London - Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

1 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in central London - Martin Rickett - WPA Pool/Getty Images

two / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Crowds gather in central London

Martin Rickett – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London - Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

3 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Guests begin to arrive at Westminser Abbey in London

Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III - Joe Maher/Getty Images

4 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Princess Anne arrives at Westminster Abbey - Joe Maher/Getty Images

5 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Princess Anne arrives at Westminster Abbey

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Royal family follows procession - Reproduction / BBC

6 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Royal family follows procession

Reproduction / BBC

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: George and Charlotte arrive accompanied by their mother, Kate Middleton - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

7 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: George and Charlotte arrive accompanied by their mother, Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/GettyImages

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

8 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin arrives at Westminster Abbey

Reproduction / BBC

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton enter the church together - Reproduction / BBC

9 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton enter the church together

Reproduction / BBC

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Reproduction / BBC

10 / 20

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Reproduction / BBC

Muick and Sandy, Queen Elizabeth II's corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin in Windsor - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

11 / 20

Muick and Sandy, Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin in Windsor

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Coffin had handwritten message by King Charles III - Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

12 / 20

Coffin had handwritten message by King Charles III

Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and King Charles III leave Queen Elizabeth's state funeral - Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

13 / 20

Prince William and King Charles III leave Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry and William at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images

14 / 20

Harry and William at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

Princess Charlotte wears horseshoe brooch at funeral to honor Queen Elizabeth II - Getty Images

15 / 20

Princess Charlotte wears horseshoe brooch at funeral to honor Queen Elizabeth II

Getty Images

Joe Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral - Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images

16 / 20

Joe Biden attends Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried at St George's Chapel - WPA Pool/Getty Images

17 / 20

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is carried in St George’s Chapel

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at Saint George's Chapel, where she will be buried - Reproduction/YouTube

18 / 20

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at St George’s Chapel, where she will be buried

Playback/YouTube

Imperial Crown Removed from Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin; scepter and orb were also removed - Playback/YouTube

19 / 20

Imperial Crown Removed from Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin; scepter and orb were also withdrawn

Playback/YouTube

Buckingham Palace staff pay tribute to Queen during funeral - Carl Court/Getty Images

20 / 20

Buckingham Palace staff pays tribute to Queen during funeral

Carl Court/Getty Images

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Pantanal: Juma will transform into a jaguar to kill Solano; see images | come around

Juma (Alanis Guillen) left for the tapera as soon as she felt the contractions, but …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved