Elizabeth II died hurt by Harry and Meghan’s resignation and distance

Queen Elizabeth II died saddened by the decision of Harry and Meghan Markle’s resignation from the roles of the British royal family, as well as the distance of their great-grandchildren, according to the new book, “The New royals: queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown”by Katie Nicholl.

According to excerpts extracted from the publication and published by Vanity Fair magazine, the monarch, who died on the 8th of this month at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, remained resentful of not being able to see the couple’s two great-grandchildren Archie, often. of 3 years, and lilibet1.

“It was sad for the Queen that she saw so little of Archie and Lilibet and that Harry and Meghan couldn’t join her for a weekend at Balmoral in August when she used to throw a ‘slumber party’ for everyone. your grandchildren and great-grandchildren”, says an excerpt from the book.

In an outburst made to a close friend, which was later released anonymously to the writer of the book, the queen expressed her dissatisfaction with the resignation. “Is it over there [a rainha] got very hurt [com a saída de Harry e Meghan da realeza e a decisão dos dois de ir morar fora do Reino Unido, que aconteceu em meados de 2019] and told me, ‘I don’t know, I don’t care and I don’t want to think about it anymore,'” he said.

According to the book, the departure of Harry and Meghan would have left Elizabeth II exhausted due to the turmoil caused within the royals, followed by a confusion among family members exploited by the media.

The most critical period of the monarch’s indignation was Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, early last year, when the couple declared a series of information about the royal family, such as the case of racism.

Harry and Meghan were present at Elizabeth II’s funeral, which sparked speculation about a peace deal between the couple and the royals, particularly between King Charles III and Prince William.

However, journalist Gayle King, host of the CBS Morning TV show and a friend of Meghan’s, said that the couple returned to Montecito, California, in the United States, without a peace agreement having been reached.

“There were efforts on both sides to get things sorted out,” Gayle said of the couple’s visit to the UK and the 11 days Harry and Markle spent in royal company following the monarch’s death. According to the NBC News entertainment correspondent, Neil Sean, Meghan had requested a one-on-one meeting with his father-in-law, King Charles III, before returning to the United States to resolve family matters.

She also added: “Large families always go through drama and turmoil. Things are still open, will they reconnect or break up for good? I have no idea. I don’t have any inside information on this, but what I can say is: It was nice to see Harry back with the family.”

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II