Elon Musk participates in the inauguration of Starlink antennas in a school in Amazonas

This Thursday morning (22), the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, and the CEO of SpaceX, Gwynne Shotwell, carried out a technical visit at the Antônio Ferreira Guedes State School, located in the municipality of Careiro da Várzea (25 km away from Manaus). ).

The school is one of the first in Brazil to receive antennas from Starlink, which provide ultra-fast internet for students.

According to 14-year-old student Renan, installing internet at the school will help make dreams come true.

“My dream is to be a voice actor because I love Brazilian dubbing, so I intend to study theater, performing arts, so installing the internet here at the school will help improve my studies and achieve dreams,” he declared.

(Photo: Junio ​​Matos/A CRITICA)

According to the Minister of Communications, the internet installed at the school is even faster than 4G.

“We are here visiting and measuring the speed of the internet and we see that it is faster than 4G so I wanted to thank Starlink for that. There are several companies also entering because Brazil is very big. By the end of the year, all elementary and high schools in Amazonas will have internet”, promised the Minister.

During the visit, the minister took advantage of the internet connection and held a video conference with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who was introduced to students and faculty and helped test Starlink’s connection.

For the Secretary of State for Education of Amazonas (Seduc-AM), Kuka Chaves, it is a source of pride to receive the internet signal.

“We are very happy to receive this high-speed signal, giving students the opportunity to have this great improvement in their studies. Amazonas is the first state in Brazil to receive this technology and we will certainly reap unimaginable results from now on”, said the secretary.

