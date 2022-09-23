End of Pantanal – Filo’s wedding scenes leak

The wedding of Filó and José Leôncio is one of the most awaited moments in Pantanal.

the companion of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) waited his whole life to go up to the altar with the cattle king and Phylum (Dira Paes) will make that dream come true in the final chapter of wetland.

Uol’s Midiamax portal had access to some scenes from the wedding and published it in an article published on its website. In the records you can see Phylum and José Leoncio arm in arm, about to make the union official. For the ceremony, the mother of Thaddeus (José Loreto) dared and chose a beautiful white dress, while the rancher opted for a light-colored suit.

In the images it is possible to see the happiness of the couple in accomplishing something long awaited by many. Turns out it won’t just be Phylum and José Leoncio who will go up on the altar. In addition to the couple Thaddeus will formalize the union with Zefa (Paula Barbosa), and Sister (Camila Morgado) will marry Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

To kill some of the public’s curiosity that is looking forward to this sequence, some clicks of the three engaged couples were also leaked in the article published by the UOL column.

After achieving the great dream of marrying Jose Leoncio, Filo will experience one of the great sorrows of life. It’s just that the cook will put happiness aside to mourn.

Some time after becoming the rancher’s wife, the character of Dira Paes will end up being a widow. José Leoncio he will be the victim of a massive heart attack and will lose his life shortly after waking up next to his wife.

The companion of the cattle king will experience extreme sadness and will end the nine o’clock soap opera Globe alone, without your great love. Millionaire, as she will inherit everything that was José Leonciobut without the man she loved so much in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

