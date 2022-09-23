Entities ask for a mobility system inspired by the SUS – 09/22/2022 – Panel SA

More than 140 civil society organizations and researchers gathered in a manifesto, which will be released this Thursday (22), the date that marks the world car-free day, to call for the creation of the SUM (Single Mobility System).

The idea is that the system integrates the federal, state and municipal spheres, along the same lines as the SUS (Unified Health System) and the SUAS (Unified Social Assistance System).

Among the suggestions, the group points out the distribution of resources in an integrated way between the three spheres of government, public control over electronic ticketing data and promotion of financing lines to implement public transport infrastructure.

According to the consumer protection NGO Idec, which is one of the signatories of the manifesto, the group brought together efforts from entities such as Fenametro (National Federation of Metroferroviários), the São Paulo Metroviário Union and ITDP (Institute of Transport and Development).

The idea, still according to Idec, is to place the material in the context of the debate on bill 3278/2021, on the legal framework of the National Urban Mobility Policy, which is being processed in the Senate.

Joana Cunha with Paulo Ricardo Martins and Diego Felix