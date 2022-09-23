Everton Ribeiro quotes anthem and congratulates Cruzeiro: ‘Welcome back’

photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Everton Ribeiro was twice Brazilian champion for Cruzeiro in 2013 and 2014

Two-time Brazilian champion for Cruzeiro, midfielder Everton Ribeiro, currently at Flamengo, congratulated the Minas Gerais club on the return of Srie A to the Brazilian Championship in a post on social media. In the publication, the 33-year-old player mentioned the celestial anthem.

“Cruzeiro, Cruzeiro, dear! Welcome back! Congratulations!”, published the guard, who is currently with the Brazilian National Team for the friendly qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup.

Personalities and athletes congratulate Cruzeiro on access to Srie A Rafael Sobis, former striker for Cruzeiro – “The crook is BACK!!!” – photo: Playback/Twitter Alex, former Cruzeiro midfielder and idol – “Difficult years, of sadness, of many questions and few answers. It’s left behind. Returns to its place among the best. Congratulations to Cruzeiro and the Cruzeirenses for what they did throughout the season. Congratulations also to Ronaldo and the excellent work team assembled”. – photo: Playback/Twitter Vanderlei Luxemburgo, former Cruzeiro coach – “That’s it, happy!” – photo: Playback/Twitter Cear, former Cruzeiro right-back – “Cruzeiro is back, STRONGER and CABULOSO” – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Galvo Bueno, narrator – “‘The Giant is back’. Congratulations Cruzeiro for the return Series A!! Congratulations my friend Ronaldo!! You were born to be Fenmeno!!” – photo: Playback/Twitter Neto, presenter – “Congratulations to Cruzeiro, which is one of the biggest clubs in Brazil and has to play Serie A forever!” – photo: Playback/Twitter Sorn, former left-back and Cruzeiro idol – “Cruzeiro #gigantei contested. Thank you players, coaching staff, employees, club employees and incredible fans for the Serie A!!! return away celebrating proud to be part of your history. Blue hug . ” a feeling… – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Tadeu Schmidt, presenter – “Congratulations, Cruzeiro!!!! Your place in the first division!!! You were away for too long%u2026” – photo: Reproduo/Twitter MC Rick, singer – “Sure the biggest one is back” – photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ari Aguiar, narrator – “It was hard. It was hard. It’s over. We’re back. We never stopped being giants. They tried to destroy us. We came back more giants. Thank you, Cruzeiro. We’re really big. Today we just celebrate!!!” – photo: Playback/Twitter Lucas Romero, former Cruzeiro steering wheel – “Congratulations to all those who made possible the return of a GIANT #RESPEITAOCRUZEIRO” – photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Everton Ribeiro is the first former Cruzeiro player to celebrate the return of the elite club. Before, names like goalkeeper Fbio (Fluminense), defender Ded (without a club) and midfielder De Arrascaeta (Flamengo) also spoke out.

Everton Ribeiro arrived at Cruzeiro in early 2013. In two years, he won two Brazilian titles and a Minas Gerais title.

He was elected Brazilian soccer star by the CBF in 2013 and 2014, in addition to receiving the Golden Ball award from Placar Magazine/ESPN in 2013.

The midfielder played 116 games with the celestial shirt, scored 24 goals and provided 36 assists. With his good performance, he was called up to the main Brazilian team in 2014 for the first time in his career.