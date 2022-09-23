Everton Ribeiro quotes anthem and congratulates Cruzeiro: ‘Welcome back’
Two-time Brazilian champion for Cruzeiro, midfielder Everton Ribeiro, currently at Flamengo, congratulated the Minas Gerais club on the return of Srie A to the Brazilian Championship in a post on social media. In the publication, the 33-year-old player mentioned the celestial anthem.
“Cruzeiro, Cruzeiro, dear! Welcome back! Congratulations!”, published the guard, who is currently with the Brazilian National Team for the friendly qualifying match for the Qatar World Cup.
Personalities and athletes congratulate Cruzeiro on access to Srie A
Everton Ribeiro is the first former Cruzeiro player to celebrate the return of the elite club. Before, names like goalkeeper Fbio (Fluminense), defender Ded (without a club) and midfielder De Arrascaeta (Flamengo) also spoke out.
Everton Ribeiro arrived at Cruzeiro in early 2013. In two years, he won two Brazilian titles and a Minas Gerais title.
He was elected Brazilian soccer star by the CBF in 2013 and 2014, in addition to receiving the Golden Ball award from Placar Magazine/ESPN in 2013.
The midfielder played 116 games with the celestial shirt, scored 24 goals and provided 36 assists. With his good performance, he was called up to the main Brazilian team in 2014 for the first time in his career.