Ex-BBB Francine Piaia reveals messages to Neymar and promise with nudes

09/22/2022 11:40

Francine Piaiaformer participant in the BBB9, became the muse of OnlyFansand stated that saw his profit increase with the tips he’s getting from fans on the adult content platform.

‘I deliver everything when I start a project. On the platform, I can show who I am today, and I’m very happy with the results. Tips are a form of gratitude for the content I produce’said the former BBB, in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

Francine told that the success so much that even messages for the player Neymar your fans already sentand promised that, if the Brazilian team conquers the dream of Hexa in the World Cup, it will distribute free nudes.

‘If Brazil is champion, I will release some very naughty content for the fans to celebrate with me. Some of my followers, knowing this, have already sent messages to Neymar saying that he has to bring this Cup anyway (laughs). There was even an Argentine subscriber who said that, for the first time in his life, he is rooting for me to stay in my clothes’said Francine Piaia, good-naturedly.

