Ex-MasterChef is in the ICU with a neurological problem







Angelica Vitali, former MasterChef Photo: @angelicavitali_

Angelica Vitaliformer participant in the MasterChef Professionalshas been hospitalized for four days and was transferred on Wednesday, 21, to the Intensive Care Unit because of a neurological problem.

On her Instagram page, the chef said she was in the best place to be in a hospital and thanked everyone for their love. “I’m fine, stable and here in the ICU. The best place to be in a hospital, being taken care of by a beautiful team here at Rede D’or and two amazing doctors”, she said, who also used the social network to give details of the health problem you face.





Angelica Vitali, former MasterChef Photo: @angelicavitali_

“It’s a dissection in the right vertebral artery, a very serious thing, which could have had a stroke if I hadn’t been taking anticoagulants”, he reported.

Vitali said he discovered the problem by doing an orthopedic exam, for a suspected herniated disc in the cervical. “I felt pain in my neck and shoulder, went to the orthopedist and found out it was a neurological problem.”

The injury, she said, is serious, but it did not completely dissect the artery. “The treatment is being carried out with medication and, according to the doctors, it takes about six to eight months for the artery to return to normal condition”, she pointed out.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!