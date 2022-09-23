Executioner of rivals and early promise: who is Leandro, the new goalkeeper-scorer of São Paulo | Sao Paulo

The free-kick goal scored by goalkeeper Leandro, 17, for São Paulo’s under-20, last Thursday, in a duel against Penapolense, for Paulistão of the category, stirred the Tricolor fans. Is a new goalkeeper-scorer emerging?

It is still too early to say if the player will follow a path similar to that of Rogério Ceni, idol, current Tricolor coach and goalkeeper with the most goals in football history (131 between fouls and penalties), but the precision in the hit put a spotlight in Leandro.

– I am immensely happy to be able to score this goal, especially in a game that we needed to win. I’ve been trying for a few games and I’ve been training for a long time, so it’s a wonderful moment in my life. It’s a lot of responsibility to defend the São Paulo shirt as a goalkeeper, even more to be a free-kick. For the giant history of the club, taking Rogério as an example – said the boy.

The boy is a well-known figure for those who follow the base of São Paulo. He is considered one of the great promises of Cotia and has been standing out for at least two years for his defenses and explosion under the beams.

Last Thursday, he even made two great saves in the victory against Penapolense.

In São Paulo since 2019, Leandro already participated in some games of the under-17 team even when he was 15 years old. At 16, he became one of the greats of the team and began to draw attention for his stature and decision-making power.

Penalty taker, he excelled in classics, defending kicks against Corinthians and Palmeiras in knockout stages. The good performances earned him a call-up to the Brazilian under-17 team.

Since last year, Leandro is used a lot by coach Alex in the under-20. In the last edition of Copinha, for example, he was a reserve for most of the campaign, but he received some opportunities and knew how to take advantage of them. This season he became a fixture in the team after Young moved up to the pros.

Knowing about Leandro’s rise, Rogério Ceni started to observe the boy and called him up for training in the main team in March of this year. The goalkeeper did well and was enrolled in the Paulista Championship at a time when Jandrei was out due to Covid.

He didn’t play any matches, but he was on the coach’s radar.

Back in the under-20 for the Paulistão and Brasileirão disputes, Leandro began to take risks in free kicks during training. Initially it was a joke, which started to get more serious and he even received tips from Tiago Campagnaro, former goalkeeper of Corinthians, Vasco and Portuguesa, and current manager of the player’s career. He took free kicks and ended his career with 18 goals.

– He told me that he was practicing free kicks and having a good use. I asked if he had the guts to charge in a game and he said yes. I said that if I could give any tips, it would be for him to concentrate, breathe well to lower the adrenaline of the moment. And, if it is to be wrong, let him make a mistake “for more”. Always better to avoid the barrier, to adjust the height. If you hit the wall, it’s more complicated to get back to the goal, because it can eventually happen to concede a goal – said Campagnaro.

The tips had an effect, and Leandro had the courage to ask for the ball just two minutes into the game to take the free-kick. The finalization passed close to the barrier, but did not give the opposing goalkeeper chances to make a defense.

