Famous band is expelled from event after declaring support for Lula while singing; watch

Musical group expelled from event declared support for PT while playing “Tá Escrito”

Published on 09/22/2022 at 18:10 Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks BNews newsroom

A samba group was expelled from an event called “Sambinha da Gigóia”, in Rio de Janeiro, after declaring support for the candidate Lula (PT) in the 2022 elections. The band, called Samba Independente dos Bons Costumes, popularly known as SIBC, declared support for PT while presenting the song “Tá Escrito”.

Banda is expelled from event after declaring support for Lula while singing; watch pic.twitter.com/io0iACHF37 — BNews (@bnews_oficial) September 22, 2022

“Hold your head up, put your foot down and go in faith, send Bolsonaro away; believe that a new day will dawn and Lula will win”, sang the group. After this stretch, there were boos and people who were enjoying the show started throwing items such as bottles, glasses, ice and drinks towards the band. The incident took place last Sunday (18).

Last Tuesday (20), SIBC spoke through its official Instagram account and stated that in addition to the event goers, the house’s production cornered and threatened them. According to them, the demonstration is part of their show.

“We defend that art is an essential political tool in our democracy, and samba is political in its essence. In other words, much more than a musical genre, samba is an instrument of sociopolitical transformation. You have to see beyond the chords,” the note read.

The production of Sambinha da Gigóia and the space that took place the event did not officially comment on the case.