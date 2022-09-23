Fazenda 14: Bia Miranda talks too much and says she had an affair with a Flamengo player: “He got what he wanted”

the relationships of Bia Miranda have been busy the last few days. In “The Farm 14”the influencer has already commented on her affair with the former player Hadrian Emperor. However, this time, the granddaughter of Gretchen revealed that he had a relationship with another athlete from Flamengo.

in conversation with Vini Buttel, Thomas Costa and Lucas Santos, the pawn gave some more details about her personal life. The young woman took the opportunity to comment on a “romance” she had with a player. No popes in the tongue, Bia Miranda He said he met the athlete through social media.

“Flamengo football player he. I can’t say his name here”began the pawn. “I used to say ‘bro, Flamengo football player, running after me, having a chance with several other people. I’m young, with nothing, I don’t work, I don’t do anything’. I thought: ‘I’ll give it a chance'”, said Bia Miranda.

However, the relationship between the influencer and the athlete, who continued without having his name revealed to colleagues, did not go forward. “The kid stayed with me for a week. He got what he wanted. He started treating me badly. He hit on other girls in front of me.”narrated bia.