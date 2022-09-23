Fazenda 14: Deolane gives new indications of having received external information | Column Fábia Oliveira

Deolane Bezerra remains firm and strong with her feud with Deborah Albuquerque. Earlier this Thursday night (22), in conversation with Thomaz Costa, Pétala Barreiros and Moranguinho, the lawyer said that the influencer played the victim and wanted to play the role of isolated to the public. So far, so good.

It turns out that, in the midst of this, MC Kevin’s widow ended up delivering that she may have received information from outside the reality. That’s because, during the chat with the pawns, Deolane said that the questions for Deborah in the program ‘Hoje em Dia’, during the press conference of ‘A Fazenda’ that this columnist who writes you also participatedwere all related to the ex-Power Couple’s victimism issue.

However, the question that remains is: how does Deolane Bezerra know this if, at the time, she was already confined to the hotel room? In fact, she was the sixth person revealed at that press conference, in which the publicized pedestrians were not heard. It is worth noting that one of the rules asked to journalists was that the questions were not associated with any other participant, since they still did not know who the other confirmed guests were on the reality show.

For Deolane to know about the questions asked to the other participants, Deborah would have to have contact what was asked of her or, indeed, the lawyer would have received external information from the reality show.

But this is not the first time that someone has given indications of having received external information during confinement at the hotel.. In the first days of ‘A Fazenda 14’, Pétala Barreiros confirmed to Strawberry Shortcake, Kerline, Ruivinha de Marte and Ingrid Ohara that she and Deolane knew a few things.

“The God [Deolane] said he already knew [sobre a postagem de Bruno Salomão]I also said I knew”, began Petal, before being asked by Kerline if the information had been passed on before. “It was in confinement. [Ficaram sabendo que] her husband said ‘Deborah is the only one who can beat Deolane in there’”, she said.

Then Kerline insisted on knowing more details about the information leak: “So did you find out at the hotel?”. Petala deflected the conversation: “Anyway, it somehow got to us, but ‘everything’ gossip is on Instagram, you know? Then she started to walk away from us. So, at no time in here, we sat down or talked about our personal lives”.

At another time, Pétala said that she communicated with her family through a streaming platform.. “My mom asked me on Netflix, ‘Daughter, do you want to quit? Come back,’” she revealed. “Were you guys using Netflix to chat?” Lucas asked in amazement. “Don’t you?” asked Petal. “I had my cell phone,” replied the ex-Carousel.

In the same conversation, Deolane Bezerra also hinted that she communicated with her family in the same way. Petal then continued: “Deborah says, ‘Oh, you had privileged information.’ I said, ‘But you also had Disney+, you said’. She used Disney+ the same way we used Netflix,” she delivered.

Read too: