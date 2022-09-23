Fed raises interest rate by 0.75 for third straight time

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What to do when the company lays off, but doesn’t pay the termination?

On Wednesday (21), the Federal Reserve (US central bank) raised the interest rate by 0.75 percentage point for the third consecutive time. Now, the US credit benchmark is between 3% and 3.25% per year.

The successive increases occur in the midst of a scenario of high inflation. This year, the country’s inflation rate reached its highest level in 40 years.

Inflation and interest rate in the US

Last August, US inflation rose 0.1%. In the 12-month period, the rate reaches 8.3%. As a result, the monetary authority was expected to continue in the cycle of interest rate hikes in order to contain price increases in the country.

The result of inflation was against what analysts had expected, who had expected a decline of 0.1%.

In June, the CPI (inflationary indicator) registered 9.1%, the highest level since 1982.

Over the months, inflation has been low, but it is still at a high level for the North American reality.

The small relief of inflation in the country is due to the drop in fuel prices. On the other hand, prices in the service sector continue to grow.

This context is the result of the effects of the covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which affected the entire international market.

US interest rate history

In March of this year, the US interest rate indicator was close to zero. Since then, five increases have been announced. The rate of growth is the highest since the 1980s in the country.

Did Nubank leave the Brazilian stock exchange?

The last time the interest rate had risen by 0.75 percentage point was in 1994. In other words, in recent years, US interest rates were in a comfortable scenario.

However, given the inflationary reality, there is a consensus in the market that the best way to contain the rise in prices is to make credit more expensive, so that people stop consuming and money goes out of circulation.

Risks of interest rate increase

Even if this is considered the best option, there are fears with monetary tightening. This is because this reality can lead to a serious economic slowdown at a global level.

With a recession, countries stop registering economic growth, unemployment rises and consumption drops drastically.

For this year, two more Fed meetings are scheduled. Economic analysts project that the rate will still see further increases.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Ronnie Chua/shutterstock.com