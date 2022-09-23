Federer gets a standing ovation at the opening of the Laver Cup before the farewell | sneakers

This Friday, September 23, 2022, promises to be kept among Roger Federer’s best memories. Hours before taking to the court for his last act as one of the greatest geniuses in the sport, the Swiss had a preview of the emotion of his farewell as he was cheered by the crowd at the presentation of the Laver Cup teams in London, England. Alongside Rafael Nadal, the 41-year-old Swiss makes the last match of the first day of the Laver Cup, which should start around 5 pm. You can follow the game in real time on ge.globo .

On the morning of this Friday, before the start of the tournament, the Europa and Mundo teams were introduced. And, of course, Roger Federer raised the crowd when he was introduced. The Swiss, who ends his victorious career with 20 grand slams under his belt, the third greatest champion in history among men in the main tournaments on the circuit, thanked the public for the affection.

1 of 7 Federer gets a standing ovation at the opening of the Laver Cup – Photo: Reuters Federer receives a standing ovation at the opening of the Laver Cup (Photo: Reuters)

Federer has amassed 103 career titles, 1251 wins and 275 losses, in addition to a cumulative prize pool of $130 million. More than the luxurious company he will have on the court at the farewell match, Roger’s last dance brought together the “Big Four” to represent Team Europe. Besides himself and Rafa, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic also make up the team, which also has Casper Ruud, number 2 in the world, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, currently 6th in the ranking.

2 of 7 Federer meets the crowd at the opening of the Laver Cup and signs autographs (Photo: AFP) Federer meets the crowd at the opening of the Laver Cup and signs autographs (Photo: AFP)

Roger Federer announces retirement at 41

The two teams also make a confrontation of opposites: with the four experienced and victorious tennis players, Team Europe has a total of 66 grand slams and 347 professional titles combined, in addition to an average age of 32.6 years.

3 of 7 Nadal receives the affection of the fans at the opening of the Laver Cup – Photo: Reuters Nadal receives the affection of the fans at the opening of the Laver Cup – Photo: Reuters

Team Mundo has less experience and, obviously, achievements. None of the six tennis players (Alex de Minaur, Diego Schartzman, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz) won a major. In total, there are 19 cups raised and an average age of 25.3 years..

4 of 7 Big Three talks after Laver Cup teams presentation — Photo: Reuters Big Three talks after Laver Cup teams presentation – Photo: Reuters

With physical problems, Roger Federer will play just one match, precisely the doubles match with Nadal, and then hang up his racket. Italian Matteo Berrettini will replace the Swiss to complete the team for the last two days.

5 of 7 Federer gets a standing ovation at the opening of the Laver Cup — Photo: Getty Image Federer receives a standing ovation at the opening of the Laver Cup — Photo: Getty Image

6 of 7 Laver Cup, stage of Federer’s farewell with maximum capacity – Photo: Reuters Laver Cup, stage of Federer’s farewell with maximum capacity – Photo: Reuters

The Laver Cup is an exhibition tournament played between two teams: Team Europe and Team World. There are three days with a total of 12 matches, four per day. There are three singles and one doubles games per day of the event.

7 of 7 Casper Ruud celebrates with his team the victory over Jack Sock — Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers Casper Ruud celebrates with his team the victory over Jack Sock (Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

The teams are made up of six tennis players each: the top three ranked in Europe or the rest of the world on the last Monday before Roland Garros and three chosen by the captains. All games are best-of-three sets, with the tiebreak set being a 10-point tie-break match.

If there is a tie at the end of 12 games, a doubles tiebreak game with a set and tie-break takes place on the Sunday after the last game. If the title is decided after only one match on Sunday, an exhibition match takes place after the trophy is presented.

Andy Murray (GBR)

Casper Ruud (NOR)

Novak Djokovic (SER)

Roger Federer (SUI)

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA) (Reservation)

CAPTAIN: Bjorn Borg (SUE)