Felippe Facincani speaks after ESPN’s resignation

photo: reproduction Felippe Facincani was fired from ESPN on Wednesday (21) Journalist Felippe Facincani spoke for the first time after his dismissal from ESPN, last Wednesday (21). The commentator thanked the fans for their affection, expressed gratitude for the time spent working on TV and said that there were differences of opinion at the station.

“They were very intense hours, it’s true. But, at the same time, with a resilience that I’m sure will be extremely positive for my future. I didn’t have the dimension of so many good people who were around me, cheering for my success and that regretted my departure from ESPN,” he said.

Facincani said he learned a lot from ESPN and praised the network. “I can’t forget in this message to thank ESPN, in these two years, for all the structure and base it gave me so that I could consolidate my career. It was a childhood dream to work in this noble and special place. when I was a kid, who watched all the international games, the one who journalistically indoctrinated me to follow in the profession and who, after many years, I had the honor of sitting on an ESPN stand”.

The journalist commented on his resignation. “Divergence of ideas exists in all markets and markets, it was no different this time. ESPN is following its path with great success because, in fact, it is revolutionizing the sports market. I will follow and walk my path here with you” , concluded Facincani.

Felippe Facincani journalist and broadcaster since 2006, when he graduated in Social Communication at Universidade So Judas Tadeu. She acted on radio stations Bandeirantes, Bradesco Esportes FM, Estado, Record, Jovem Pan and 105 FM, in addition to working at RedeTV! and on Earth.