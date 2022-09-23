Fernanda Lima complains about lack of sex with Rodrigo Hilbert and shoots: ‘I feel tired’



09/22/2022 21:06

Fernanda Limapresenter, threw a lime in the image of the perfect relationship with Rodrigo Hilbert, your husband. In the program well togetherat the GNTthe famous commented that she has not had sex regularly.

The program’s agenda involved the theme and Rodrigo wanted to know more details about the subject with the psychoanalyst Henrique Vincenti. ‘But do we have no time for sex?’he asked. ‘We, without a doubt!’intruded Fernanda. Embarrassed, the husband returned: ‘I didn’t ask you, I asked Henrique [Vicentini, psicanalista]love’he responded. ‘Oh, we end up debating our personal life a little’pinned the presenter.

Interested in the subject, Fernanda Lima confessed that he lives the problem at home. ‘But I feel that sometimes there is no time. One day I’m overloaded. There are so many demands, there’s still a child, sometimes very unpleasant things to play during the day. When the night comes, I feel tired’he explained.

