Filipe Almeida justifies the Corinthians squad break and values ​​mental health care

This Thursday, Corinthians trained at CT Joaquim Grava. The cast returned to activities after a three-day break. It is worth remembering that the Brazilian Championship is paralyzed because of Data Fifa. Filipe Almeida, assistant to Vítor Pereira, valued the idle period of the team and highlighted the importance for the mental part of the players.

“Yes, in fact it’s not normal to have such a long period of break in this championship, so we understood that it was important to give players three days to be with family, with friends, this is really important, because in addition to physical fatigue, the mental part is also very important for us. So, I think it was good for them, to recover their energies for this last third of the championship for them to be at full strength for these decisions. That was the initial goal, to give these three days off. Now we have six, seven more days until the game against Atlético Goianiense”, said the assistant in an interview with SCCP Bulletin, picture of Corinthians TV.

The alvinegro club will have a rest period until Timão’s next appointment. Corinthians enters the field again on September 28, Wednesday, against Atlético Goianiense, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. Filipe Almeida valued this training period.

“We will have what we would like to have more often, which are clean weeks, in which essentially we will try to correct things that, as Vítor Pereira says, we cannot correct with images and are important for them to learn., nothing like training, field work and that’s what we’re going to enjoy. Correct things, get back to improving aspects that we were losing and that’s essentially what we’re going to try to work on in these six days to be in the fight in this last phase”, said the professional from the Corinthian technical commission.

Filipe Almeida also specified details about Timão’s return to training. With the week full, the assistant explained the process of the activities of the alvinegro club. According to him, the cast already has the concepts offered by the technical commission as a rule, and it is necessary to correct specific problems.

“It would be bad for us if at this point they didn’t understand what we’re up to. The game idea is always evolving, but there are things that remain, the team’s principles remain if they are so completely identified.. Basically, we are changing the exercises, but the objectives are the same, they are the same behaviors, behaviors that we add, an acquisition process, this is also an evolutionary process and other behaviors that we want to maintain regularly”, concluded the assistant.

