Find out who was the first to suggest the end of “The Big Family”

Lúcio Mauro Filho on “PodPah”. Photo: Playback/Youtube

News summary:

Lúcio Mauro Filho said that he started the conversations for the end of “A Grande Família”

The actor recalled the conversation with the cast to end the series

He said he was supported by Marieta Severo before it all ended in 2014

Lucio Mauro Filho remembered the end of “The big family”, from TV Globo, closed in 2014 after 13 successful years. In participation in the podcast “PodPah”, the actor revealed that he was the first of the cast to suggest the conversation about closing the cycle.

The eternal Tuco said he didn’t usually speak at the series’ meetings and ended up surprising everyone with the “prohibited subject”. “I never said anything. There was so much gratitude, that I had nothing to say, just listen,” he said.

However, he was the first to speculate that production would end in 2011. “Guys, are we thinking of finishing sometime?”, he asked in a conversation with the team before being refuted by Marco Nanini, who played Lineu. “I think there’s still wood to burn”, replied the veteran, who left Lúcio embarrassed and the matter ended.

After the controversial conversation, Lúcio went to consult Marieta Severo in a call and was supported by Dona Nenê’s interpreter. “My son… you brought up the forbidden subject. I haven’t stopped thinking about it since you said it. I agree with everything,” said the actress.

The following year, the actor spoke again about the end of the series and, this time, Marieta spoke in favor of her colleague at the meeting. “I’m turning 70 and I really still want to do something afterward,” she said at the time.

In 2014, “The Big Family” aired for the last time after hundreds of episodes. “It was a feeling of accomplishment. An eternal affection. We fought for the quality of that program from the first to the last day. We always fight a lot, nothing is free. We have written a beautiful chapter in the history of Brazilian TV”, concludes Lúcio Mauro.