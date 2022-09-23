Fiocruz warns of an increase in cases of influenza A

the new bulletin InfoGripe by Fiocruzreleased on Wednesday (21), points to a drop in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in long-term (last six weeks) and short-term (last three weeks) trends.

About the epidemiological week number 37, which comprises the September 11th to 17ththe bulletin is based on data entered in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Gripe) until September 19.

INFLUENZA H3N2 appearing again in São Paulo

Despite the drop in srag cases, the bulletin emerges with a important note.

The researcher Marcelo Gomescoordinator of InfoGripe, alerts to the recent increase in cases associated with influenza A: the H3N2 virus, which generated an out-of-season outbreak at the end of last year, is appearing again in São Paulo.

The signs in the capital of São Paulo indicate a trend towards an increase in srag in recent weeks, observed especially in children and adolescents, and may be associated with the increase in influenza cases. “That’s why we can’t forget about the vaccine to have the best possible protection”, highlighted the InfoGripe coordinator.

The JC report contacted the Pernambuco Health Department (SES) to find out how the flu cases are in the state and awaits a return.

respiratory viruses

Data from the Fiocruz bulletin, referring to laboratory results by age group, continue to point to a wide predominance of the covid-19 virus, especially in the adult population.

In Brazil, in the last four epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 9.7% for influenza A; 0.8% for influenza B; 8.6% for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); and 55.8% for the coronavirus (covid-19).

Between the Deathsthe presence of these same viruses among the positives, in the period of analysis, was 1.9% for influenza A; 0% for influenza B; 0% for VSR; and 90.3% for coronavirus.

Current data suggest that the trend of increasing cases among children and adolescents (0 to 17 years old), observed in most states from the end of July, gives clear signs of interruption in most states, with some of these already starting of the fall process.

In the general scenario, there is a decrease or stability in the incidence of cases in practically all age groups of the adult population. The national curve continues to point to a lower level than that observed in April 2022, until then the lowest since the beginning of the covid-19 epidemic in Brazil.

SRAG: How is the situation of States and capitals?

Of the 27 federative units, only the amapá shows growth in the long-term trend until week number 37, according to the Fiocruz bulletin. However, the most recent scenario is compatible with oscillation around a stable level.

Four of the 27 capitals show growth in the long-term trend up to the same period: Florianópolis (SC), Fortaleza (CE), Macapá (AP), pilot plan and surroundings of Brasília (DF), although still compatible with a scenario of oscillation around stable levels.

In the others, the sign is of a decline or stability in the long-term trend and stability in recent weeks (short-term).

VACCINATION AGAINST FLU IN PERNAMBUCO

The municipalities of Pernambuco have been authorized, since July, to vaccinate against the flu all its residents from 6 months of age.

The guideline is that municipalities can expand access to flu vaccinehowever, they must continue optimizing their stocks to prioritize those people who are part of the priority groups, especially children and the elderly.

By the end of the influenza campaign, at the end of June, only the priority group formed by indigenous peoples had reached the minimum target established by the Ministry of Health, which is 90% vaccination coverage (91.3%).

THE low vaccination coverage in other target audiences worries the State Health Department (SES).

“We need to pay special attention to two important groups considered most vulnerable: children and the elderly. In Pernambuco (until the end of the campaign, in June), 48.8% of children aged 6 months to under 5 years received the protection offered by the vaccine, with 321,444 doses applied. The public to be vaccinated in this age group is estimated at 603,525 boys and girls”, highlighted the Superintendent of Immunizations of Pernambuco, Ana Catarina de Melo.

“For the elderly, vaccination coverage follows the same line. By the end of the campaign, 674,444 doses were applied, accounting for a coverage of 44.9%. The goal was to vaccinate 1,252,642 people over 60 years of age. “

In addition to the increase resulting from the expansion, municipal managers must be aware of their vaccine stocks to ensure pregnant women’s access to vaccination throughout the year.

“The Ministry of Health sends the entire quantity of vaccine doses stipulated for use in the National Vaccination Campaign to the States. For 2022, we received more than 3.5 million doses of the vaccine that protects against influenza, including strains H1N1, H3N2, the Darwin strain, and type B“, warns Ana Catarina.

She adds that cities are already in possession of the quantitative to carry out immunization strategies. “The analysis of the stock must include an estimate of the population contingent of pregnant women in each territory, to ensure that access is provided to them throughout the year.”

O Ministry of Health establishes how priority groups for influenza vaccine the elderly; health workers; children from 6 months to under 5 years old; pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; teachers; people with comorbidities; employees of the Deprived of Liberty System; and population deprived of liberty.