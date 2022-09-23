Fixed income: it’s time to lengthen deadlines; Bigger bet on prefixed rates is for later, says ASA manager

The signal that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), of the Central Bank, ended the cycle of increases in the Selic rate at this Wednesday’s meeting (21), when it maintained the basic interest rate at 13.75% per year, opened a range of possible changes in the portfolio of those who invest in fixed income.

But each step must be taken with caution. For Fabiano Zimmermann, fixed income manager at ASA Investments, the BC stoppage and discussions about the beginning of a cycle of cuts may sound favorable for the allocation of fixed-rate and inflation-linked assets with medium and long maturities. It is too early, however, to increase the allocation on both.

According to Zimmermann, a clearer position is needed as to when the BC should “turn its hand” and only then expand this exposure. “It must be the beginning of a movement towards fixed-rate and medium and long-term inflation-linked assets, because we have ended the bullish cycle. It is time to start this allocation, to increase from a stronger signal about the interest rate cut [pelo BC]”, he stated.

The environment is opportune, because, when buying a fixed rate bond, the investor is able to “lock in” the bond rate at a higher level than expected in the coming years. The recommendation, however, does not apply to all deadlines. Zimmermann’s preference is for assets with maturities of more than three or four years.

The manager notes that the Selic stop should increase the slope of the nominal yield curve. That is, in the shorter terms, between six and 12 months, the trend is for future interest rates to remain close to 13.75% per year, while in the medium and long terms, the expectation is that interest rates will fall.

A similar move should be seen with medium and long-term inflation-linked bonds, which could be helped by the central bank’s perceived harsh tone yesterday.

By saying that it will remain “vigilant” and that it will “not hesitate” to raise interest rates again, if inflation does not decline as expected, the Central Bank suggests that implicit inflation – future interest discounted by inflation-linked bond rates – should fall, in Zimmermann’s understanding.

“Implicit inflation is at 5.5% and it would need to go to 4.5% for the BC to start cutting. That’s why the focus is on these titles [prefixados e atrelados à inflação]. It is a propitious time to take market risk,” she argues.

In both cases, the manager’s idea is that the investor buys the securities at high rates and, eventually, makes an early sale when interest rates drop again.

In this case, the benefit comes from the capital gains provided by the effects of mark-to-market, which leads the prices of fixed-rate bonds and inflation to rise when interest rates fall. It is necessary to remember, however, that this type of strategy is more risky, since it is necessary to try to hit the right moment of exit.

In the manager’s view, the Central Bank should only start the cycle of cuts when it feels comfortable with the 2024 inflation projection, which is at 2.8%. Remembering that the inflation target is 3% for two years from now, according to the National Monetary Council (CMN).

In this sense, Zimmermann says that the next meeting, on October 25th and 26th, will be extremely important for financial agents. This is because the Copom decision, on that specific occasion, will take into account a weight of 50% for the year 2023 and 50% for the year 2024.

Therefore, says the manager, if the inflation projection for 2024 is far below the target, it is possible that the Central Bank will be comfortable to think about interest rate cuts. In his assessment, the most likely is that the BC will start this cut from the second half of next year.

Fed should not be a hindrance

Although the stance adopted by the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) was seen as tougher and inclined to monetary tightening with statements by Jerome Powell, president of the US monetary authority, saying that the institution needs to have confidence that inflation has yielded to reduce interest rates, Zimmermann believes that the anticipation of the high of the Selic could give advantages to Brazil.

The manager recalls that the Central Bank began the process of raising interest rates earlier in comparison with other economies, especially the American one. “This made us detach ourselves from the movement”, he evaluates.

“When we put together a BC that has already done its job and the effect [defasado] monetary policy over a 12-month horizon, the scenario is favorable for local interest rates”, he adds. Currently, the house projects that the Selic will end the year 2023 at 9.5% per year.

