Flamengo announces new surgery on Rodrigo Caio, and defender opens his heart: ‘My story is not over’

O Flamengo announced this Thursday (22) that the defender Rodrigo Caio will have to undergo further knee surgery.

In a statement released on its social networks, Rubro-Negro informed that the conservative treatment for the injury suffered in the medial meniscus of the left knee on July 10, against Corinthians, did not have the expected result. With this, the athlete will undergo an arthroscopy in the coming days.

According to the DM, the recovery time will be six to eight weeks, which means Rodrigo Caio will no longer play in the 2022 season.

The goal of the Gávea team is now to have the defender ready for the 2023 pre-season.

In a video posted by Flamengo, the 29-year-old player, who only entered the field eight times a year, vented in an emotional tone and assured that his career “is not over”.

“I made a point of being there to leave a message. I think it was a difficult year for me, physically and mentally, a year of some injuries that practically made me miss the season. But I didn’t come here to regret anything, on the contrary”, started.

“I feel like a privileged person for everything I’ve built in my career and have in my life. Without a doubt, it will be another obstacle to be overcome”, he continued.

“At first, my option, along with the DM, was not to operate on the knee, believing that the recovery process would be successful. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. […] In this last stage (of recovery), I was feeling good and I thought I would be able to play without pain, but unfortunately that didn’t happen”, he lamented.

“I would like, therefore, to leave a message for all those I meet on a daily basis. Whether they are flamenguists or not, they all show great affection, so I thank you all for your words, from the bottom of my heart. Know that Rodrigo’s story is not ended up here, on the contrary. I believe a lot in my strength and in God’s purpose. I am absolutely sure that he still prepares great things for my life”, he said.

“I made a point of leaving this message for all the people who cheer for me, who believe that I will overcome all this. See you in the next season, and know that I will do everything to deliver the most to the Nation, which is who always leaves us with the greatest conviction that it is worth all the effort and dedication to achieve our goals”, he concluded.