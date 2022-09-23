Flamengo fan who kissed ESPN reporter is accused of sexual harassment







Reporter Jessica Dias was harassed by a fan at Maracanã Photo: reproduction

O Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) denounced the fan of Flamengo Marcelo Benevides Silva for sexual harassment – article 215-A of the Penal Code – this Thursday, 22nd. He kissed without consent journalist Jessica Diasfrom ESPN, in a moment of reporting before the game of the carioca team against the Velez Sarsfieldin Maracanã, for the Liberators cup.

Jessica Dias was surprised during the broadcast around the stadium and also reported that the flamenguist caressed her without her consent. Marcelo Benevides can be sentenced between one to five years in prison.

The complaint filed by prosecutor Glícia Pessanha Carvalho Viana, a member of GTT-Desporto, reports that “the journalist was getting ready to enter a television broadcast, when Marcelo Benevides started screaming and cursing, being asked by the victim to calm down .”

The prosecutor followed up with the complaint, reporting Benevides’ inappropriate behavior. “The accused then approached her, apologized, put his hand on her shoulder, slid her up to her arm and kissed the victim’s shoulder, who dodged. Then she started a live report and, while talking to the presenter of the program, the accused kissed her again, now on her face, against her will.”

The fan still tried to flee the scene, but was stopped by two ESPN professionals who were helping the reporter in the coverage. He was arrested and sent to the Benfica prison, where he spent one night. But he was eventually released after posting bail.

Judge Marcello Rubioli, of the 1st Criminal Court Specialized in Criminal Organisation, Juiz del Torcedor and Major Events in Rio, considered at the time that there was no evidence of the risk that the agent represents to public order, economic order, criminal investigation or enforcement. of criminal law. Now, Benevides will have his crime of sexual harassment judged and will have to explain himself to the Justice.

