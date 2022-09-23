Flamengo masseur, Denir visits Ninho and is received with applause after tumor removal | Flamengo

Denir is 74 years old and has worked as a masseuse for Flamengo since 1981. The surgery to remove a brain tumor took place on the 7th of September, he was discharged on the 12th and is now undergoing outpatient treatment with no plans to resume normal activities at the center of training.

Denir felt sick during the working day at CT Ninho do Urubu before the classic against Botafogo, almost a month ago, and, after exams, he received the diagnosis and underwent surgery. Beloved behind the scenes, Denir received tribute from athletes in the Libertadores semifinal, against Vélez, at Maracanã. After the game, before starting the prayer, Diego, one of the red-black captains, tried to offer the classification to the final to the masseuse and employee of the club for over 40 years.

Last Sunday, the players also honored the masseuse with a banner before Fla-Flu. Everyone’s joy with the visit to the training center was clear in the images released by FlaTV. From president Rodolfo Landim to coach Dorival Júnior, including employees and players, everyone expressed themselves affectionately.

Hired on the recommendation of former masseuse Jorginho, who died of Covid-19 in 2020, Denir arrived at the club in 1981 shortly before the Libertadores and Mundial conquests. On October 26th, he will complete 41 years with Flamengo.