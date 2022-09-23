Flamengo shows interest in taking a great striker from Internacional in 2023; Sao Paulo is watching

Flamengo can take one of the great players of Internacional in the year 2023. Focused on the great finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the carioca club, which still dreams of the Brasileirão, is keeping an eye on market opportunities and can disrupt life of Inter next season.

Edenilson is not the only Inter player in Flamengo’s sights. In addition to him, the attacking midfielder Pedro Henrique, 32 years old, can paint at the carioca club. The player has been standing out with the colors of Inter and caught the attention of Fla, which has São Paulo as one of those interested in its football.

Pedro Henrique has been one of Inter’s highlights in this final stretch of the season. The player gained Mano’s trust and, in the last game, for Inter, for the Brasileirão, he scored the two goals of the colorada victory, against Atlético GO, away from home.

In addition to Fla, São Paulo is also interested in Pedro Henrique, despite being aware that he will not be able to compete financially with the Rio club. With Inter, the player has a contract until 2024. The information is from Revista Colorada.

Flamengo

Flamengo, after defeating Fluminense, returns to the field on the 28th, away from home, against Fortaleza.