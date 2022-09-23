Flamengo side pins Vasco on social network and indicates fans to the former club in Serie B – 09/22/2022

After Vasco’s defeat to Cruzeiro, at Mineirão, fans and even rival players joked about the possibility of Cruz-Maltino continuing in Serie B for another season. The case of Flamengo’s Matheuzinho, who published a story with the shirt of Londrina, the club that formed him and current fifth place in the competition. If Ponte Preta wins tomorrow, Tubarão equals the Gigante da Colina in number of points.

The right-back made clear his support for Londrina in Serie B. With emojis of “eyes” and hearts in the colors of the Paraná club, Matheuzinho showed affection for the club in his city, in which he took his first steps in the professional.

The Flamengo player is formed by Londrina and debuted in the club’s professional team in early 2018, after standing out for his speed and versatility in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

In 2019, he was hired by Flamengo to join the club’s under-20, where he also stood out. Matheuzinho debuted in the 2020 Carioca Championship, when Mais Querido started the competition with athletes from the basic categories.

Under the command of Maurício Souza in these first games, the athlete was also featured and definitely rose to the professional team during the pandemic, when he helped Rubro-Negro win Carioca, the Brazilian Championship and the Supercup of Brazil.

Londrina has 45 points and will play tomorrow (23), against Ponte Preta, at home, for the 31st round. If they win, they’ll touch Vasco for good, who has 48 points and seven goals. Londrina, however, has only three left.