Flávio attests to Jair’s guilt by censoring real estate with cash

By asking (and getting) the censorship of UOL reports that revealed the purchase by the Bolsonaro clan of 51 properties using cash, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro issues a certificate of guilt for his father nine days before the first round. In the decision, the Justice called the acquisition of assets by the family using cash money as a “fact”.

Judge Demetrius Cavalcanti, from the Federal District Court of Justice, ordered the removal of the reports “Half of the assets of Clã Bolsonaro was bought in cash” and “Clã Bolsonaro: evidence of cash in each of the 51 properties”, from Juliana Dal Piva and Thiago Herdy, because, in her assessment, they used confidential information that was in an investigation annulled by the Justice.

The defense of Flávio Bolsonaro says that the suspicions that the origin of the values ​​​​that bought the properties would come from the deviations of salaries of civil servants from the family offices (the famous “cracks”) were in these investigations.

Translating: the censorship does not occur because the Justice says that the purchase of real estate with cash did not happen, on the contrary, the magistrate comes to call it a “fact”. But because the origin of the family’s money, revealed by tons of reports and investigations in recent years, was not “submitted to the scrutiny of the Judiciary”.

“Such matters were published when the annulment of the investigation was already known, on 08/30/2022 and 09/09/2022, which reflects that the defendants exceeded the right to freely inform. in an annulled criminal investigation and, two, because they linked facts (purchase of real estate with cash), whose disclosure is legitimate to them, to suppositions (the money had illicit origin) not submitted to the scrutiny of the Judiciary, at least until the moment”, he states in his decision.

It is the right of citizens to have access to information about their rulers as much as it is the duty of journalists to inform and of the Brazilian justice system to ensure that information reaches everyone so that they can make decisions about their destiny and that of their community. Who wants to vote for Jair even knowing how he built the family patrimony, great. But other people have the right to be able to count on that choice.

The report has sent Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign into a tailspin in recent weeks by exposing the innards of a family operation that has a tail, snout and paw for laundering illegally obtained money.

The information about the cracking surveys used in the report was already known to everyone. If the Justice has something to do with this, complain to the Public Ministry, not to the press. The information is in the public interest and therefore must be disclosed. In other words, if the journalists omitted the information, they would be acting irregularly.

The decision, however, will not return the scandal to the closet, as voters have had access to a wealth of material that proves that transparency and DOC, TED and PIX are not the family’s strengths.

But it will be instrumentalized by the president’s campaign to produce pieces for his radio and TV schedule and, especially for messaging apps and social networks, trying to sell the idea that the Justice said that there was no purchase of real estate with cash – which is not true.

The “facts” cited by the judge were never denied by the family. On the contrary, Jair had to invent a very childish story that it was not cash, but currency. He needed some sort of answer to satiate his audience and avoid defections. Now, he bets again that the people are fools to fall for a new excuse.

May the censorship be lifted soon, for one president threatening democracy is enough.