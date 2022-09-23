FPF rebuts critics of Arthur Elias and denies censorship of Corinthians coach; see official note

The Paulista Football Federation published this Thursday an official note to position itself in relation to the criticism made by the coach of the women’s team of Corinthians. Arthur Elias had a strong position on the organization of the championship and complained of having been censored.

Last Wednesday night, Corinthians faced Palmeiras in Derby valid for the state tournament. Before the ball rolled, the Corinthians coach gave an interview and expressed his displeasure with the competition schedule, which intersperses decisive games for Corinthians with playoffs for the Brazilian.

The coach’s speech, however, was not aired on the official broadcasts of the competition, which annoyed him. Hours after the match, Arthur spoke out on social media and claimed to have been censored.

The São Paulo Football Federation, in turn, acknowledged having done the interview, but rejected the talk about censorship, since the choice of what goes on the air is not up to the entity. In addition, the FPF conditioned the decisions regarding the competition to the clubs.

“Faced with a serious accusation of censorship by Corinthians coach Arthur Elias, the FPF clarifies that it is up to the entity to capture all the images of the matches and the interviews. This content is made available in full to the competition’s rights holders, who use it as they see fit. It is not up to the FPF to veto or oblige any partner to display certain content”, says an excerpt from the official note – see full below.

Corinthians had to split between the beginning of the Paulista dispute and the knockout phase of the Brasileirão. The big problem for Arthur Elias’ team was that the elimination matches for the national tournament were interspersed with duels against direct opponents for the state classification: Ferroviária, São Paulo and Palmeiras.

The alvinegro coach, then, chose to send an alternative team to the field, mixing base athletes and reserve players from his main team. Timão was defeated in the three games mentioned, and had only one victory in the period, conquered against Pinda, lantern of the competition.

Check out the full FPF note

A pioneer in the organization of professional and grassroots women’s competitions, the São Paulo Football Federation is proud to build the Paulistão Feminino 2022 with all its affiliated clubs, with the highest visibility and highest award in history.

Year after year, Paulistão Feminino is organized through a series of meetings with club professionals. All decisions regarding the competition belong to the clubs, which define the rules in the Technical Council prior to the start of the tournament.

Suggestions for improvement and criticism are always considered, so that competitions are increasingly relevant to clubs, fans, media partners and sponsors. The objective is just one: to strengthen women’s football and its community, which has been looking for this space for decades.

Faced with a serious accusation of censorship by Corinthians coach Arthur Elias, the FPF clarifies that it is up to the entity to capture all images of the matches and interviews. This content is made available in full to the competition’s rights holders, who use it as they see fit. It is not up to the FPF to veto or oblige any partner to display certain content.

The FPF reinforces that it will continue to work for the development of women’s football in a collective and integrated way, valuing its clubs, competitions and partners.

