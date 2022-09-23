France beat Austria in Nations League with Mbappé goal

France had almost a complete team of absences, but showed a strong squad to impose itself and beat Austria 2-0, this afternoon (22), at the Stade de France, for the fifth round of the League of Nations. Mbappé opened the scoring, already in the final stage, after a beautiful individual move. Giroud widened his head and secured the triumph.

Current champions of the League of Nations and the World Cup, France no longer had a mathematical chance of qualifying in the European tournament, but pleased with an aggressive and dominant football against the Austrians.

Despite being eliminated from the League of Nations, France depends only on itself to not be relegated in the competition. The victory took the team to 5 points in Group 1, five less than leaders Croatia. Denmark occupies second place (9 points), with Austria (4 points) in the bottom.

The French team ends its participation in the League of Nations next Sunday (25), when it visits Denmark at 3:45 pm (GMT). At the same time, Austria and Croatia also face each other. The first in the bracket advances to the semifinals, while the last one drops to League B.

Best: Mbappé ‘unlocks’ the game

Mbappé celebrates his goal for France against Austria Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Shirt 10, Mbappé is one of the main names in France’s attack, even more so with the absence of Benzema, due to injury. On the pitch, the Paris Saint-Germain star took responsibility. He scored a goal disallowed for offside, dribbled, looked for a game and was in charge of ‘unlocking’ the match for the hosts. After a beautiful run at 10 minutes of the final stage, the ace swung the net and relieved his team.

The worst: Sabitzer

The Bayern Munich midfielder is one of Austria’s highlights, but he was unable to use his experience to mount important counterattacks. Well marked and with few chances with the ball at his feet, Sabitzer was stuck with his team’s low marking and could not go ahead with danger.

France had almost a team of injured

Starting the round at the bottom of the group in the Nations League was not France’s only problem for this afternoon. Coach Didier Deschamps could not count on 10 injured players.

Benzema, Pogba, Kanté, Kimpembe, Lucas Hernández, Konaté, Coman, Martial, Hugo Lloris and Theo Hernandez. To make matters worse, defender Koundé, from Barcelona, ​​had a muscle injury in the first half and had to be substituted. Goalkeeper Maignan left the match on the return of half-time for the same reason.

French ‘knead’ in 1st half, but don’t score

Embezzlement was no problem for France in the first half of the match against Austria. Tchouaméni and Fofana dominated the midfield and pushed the visiting team into the defense field. Mbappé was also featured up front, with dribbling, speed and finishing. Even so, the shots lacked precision and, when the French scored, goalkeeper Pentz shone.

didn’t go 0-0, but France’s first half against Austria was a dance. even with a lot of embezzlement, 15 shots talk, goalkeeper miracles, 60% possession, Tchouaméni and Fofana seem to be playing in their backyard. team, madness #UEFANationsLeague — Gabriel Carneiro (@gabe_carneiro) September 22, 2022

France dominate midfield with youngsters

Faced with the embezzlement, Deschamps opted for a system with three defenders and five players in midfield. Despite being without many stars, the home team dominated the midst with Tchouaméni (22 years old) and Fofana (21 years old), rented the attack field and apparently left a good impression for the local fans.

Austria defends and goalkeeper works

Goalkeeper Pentz made important interventions to ensure 0-0 until half-time. The best save came after a beautiful bike from Tchouaméni. The good performance of shirt 13 minimized the bad match of Austria, which almost didn’t go to the attack and had a lot of difficulty to bother the defrauded France.

game chronology

France started on top and Mbappé scored a goal in less than two minutes. Shirt number 10 took too much inside the area and kicked in the angle, but the bid was annulled for offside.

After bombing Austria’s goal, France opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the second half. Mbappé took off at speed and kicked into the net. At 20, Griezmann crossed to Giroud, who won the mark and widened.

Datasheet

FRANCE 2 X 0 AUSTRIA

Competition: Nations League, fifth round

Place: Stade de France in Saint-Denis (France)

Date and time: September 22, 2022, Thursday, at 3:45 pm (Brasília time)

Referee: Andreas Ekberg

Auxiliaries: Mehmet Culum and Niklas Nyberg

Yellow card: Weimann (Austria)

goals: Mbappé, at 10′ 2nd, Giroud, at 20′ 2nd

FRANCE: Maignan (Areola); Koundé (Saliba), Varane, Badiashile; Clauss, Tchouaméni, Fofana, Griezmann (Dembélé), Mendy; Mbappé (Muani) and Giroud (Nkunku). Coach: Didier Deschamps.

AUSTRIA: Pentz; Trimmel, Lienhart, Alaba (Posch), Wöber; Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Sabitzer (Schmid), Weimann (Dejan Ljubicic); Arnautovic (Gregoritsch) and Onisiwo (Baumgartner). Coach: Ralph Rangnick.