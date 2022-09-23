France will be competitive in Qatar, even without being left as it could – 22/09/2022

France decided its life in the League of Nations, needing the victory in Saint-Denis over Austria, with no less than 12 absences: Bemzema, Kanté, Pogba, Coman, Rabiot, Digne, Lucas Hernández, Theo Hernández, Kamara, Kimpembe, Konate and Lloris.

During the game, Didier Deschamps also lost goalkeeper Maignan and defender Koundé. Areola and Saliba entered. And yet, France, at last, showed strength in the League of Nations.

They won 2-0, re-editing the trio Mbappé-Giroud-Griezmann, but this time within a 3-4-3 or 3-4-1-2. Stacking chances, including a well-nullified goal by Mbappé and the incredible missed chance by right winger Jonathan Clauss. With Tchouaméni remaining in the middle, playing from area to area and presenting himself as a strong alternative to Kanté and Pogba.

But only opening the scoring when Austria gave spaces in Sabitzer’s mistake that facilitated the offensive transition with Mbappé driving in speed from the left to the inside until finishing and opening the scoring. Despite the controversy with the French federation, refusing to participate in publicity, shirt number ten showed that he is a fundamental part of the project for the second championship.

Just like Griezmann, who crossed from the right to Giroud’s head: 49th goal with the national team’s shirt, just two behind Thierry Henry. The number nine, even at 35 years old, can be a good pivot option, changing the characteristics of the attack when he doesn’t have Benzema. Or rescuing the offensive dynamics of 2018.

Absolute dominance of 61% of possession and 22 shots to four, six to zero on target. Now the world champion depends only on her to stay in the top division of the tournament. But, at this point, the penultimate stage of preparation for the World Cup is worth it.

France have shown that they will be competitive in two months’ time, even without being left as they could. By injuries, controversies and a certain pride of champion. Unless you live thirty days of enlightenment, with everything that hasn’t been working very well at the right time. Again.

(Stats: SofaScore)