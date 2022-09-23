From Bielsa to Vojvoda, Santos evaluates a trio of foreigners for a new coach; see the status of each situation

Santos seeks a new coach for the season’s sequel

O saints is working behind the scenes to have a new coach after the exit from Lisca. As he found out the ESPNthree foreign technicians are on the radar: Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pellegrino and Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

The possibilities, however, have different status. With the most renowned of the three, Bielsa, Santos already had a first conversation. The 63-year-old Argentine, unemployed since leaving the Leeds Unitedfrom England, asked to think and analyze.

There has also been contact with Mauricio Pellegrinocoach who did his last job ahead of the Velez Sarsfieldsemifinalist of CONMEBOL Libertadores. He’s on the radar, but there’s been no progress since the first conversation. “In stand by”, said a source interviewed by the report.

The third name evaluated internally by Santos is perhaps the most complicated, as it is currently employed: Vojvoda. Santos is interested in the commander of the Strengthbut would wait until the end of the Brazilian championship for any contact.

And the deadline weighs heavily on Santos. Interim commanded by Orlando Ribeiro, the club would like to define a new coach in 2022 to start planning for the next season.

President Andrés Rueda then run against time, although he knows that the mission of finding a coach for the final stretch of the year is not an easy one. The search is for the professional to arrive as soon as possible. But it is not ruled out that Ribeiro will remain to close the season.

Lisca left Santos on the 12th of September. The club occupies the 11th place in the Brazilian championshipwith 34 points, six above the relegation zone.