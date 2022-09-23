Frota records video to present tourist attractions in São Paulo to Tarcísio, who does not know the state

Deputy recorded a video full of ironies after the embarrassment of the bolsonarista, who does not even know where he votes
247 – After candidate Tarcísio de Freitas was embarrassing himself live during an interview with TV Vanguarda, when he could not even say where he votes, Alexandre Frota recorded a video full of ironies presenting the main tourist attractions in the state to the Bolsonarista.
Pulling the “S” at the end of the words, Frota presented places such as Ibirapuera Park, the “Estadão” snack bar, the classic corner of Rua Ipiranga and Avenida São João, among other places that are apparently unknown to Tarcísio, who is from Rio de Janeiro and ran in the race for the government of São Paulo.
Look:
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247