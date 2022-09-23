Frota records video to present tourist attractions in São Paulo to Tarcísio, who does not know the state

Deputy recorded a video full of ironies after the embarrassment of the bolsonarista, who does not even know where he votes

247 – After candidate Tarcísio de Freitas was embarrassing himself live during an interview with TV Vanguarda, when he could not even say where he votes, Alexandre Frota recorded a video full of ironies presenting the main tourist attractions in the state to the Bolsonarista.

Pulling the “S” at the end of the words, Frota presented places such as Ibirapuera Park, the “Estadão” snack bar, the classic corner of Rua Ipiranga and Avenida São João, among other places that are apparently unknown to Tarcísio, who is from Rio de Janeiro and ran in the race for the government of São Paulo.

Look:

Tarcisola doesn’t know where she votes, she couldn’t say the name of the electoral college, because she never voted here, since she doesn’t know where the college is, I’ll introduce you to a little bit of the city of SP. @tarcisiogdf . pic.twitter.com/98GTpDUnpr — Fleet 45 777🇺🇸 (@77_fleet) September 23, 2022

